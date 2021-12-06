Russia's new missile capable of wiping off all US cities

Russia has launched the serial production of a new missile that no other weapon in the world can stop, Iranian publication Kayhan said.

Iranian experts thus refer to the Zircon hypersonic missile. The authors of the article in the Iranian publication note that the Zircon was created specifically to wipe out American cities from the face of the Earth.

The West is constantly trying to escalate tensions with Russia and uses all possible reasons for the purposes, from Russian hackers to the crisis in Ukraine. Western officials never forget to refer to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which, as they claim, has allegedly turned into an "energy weapon" in the hands of Moscow, Kayhan publication wrote.

During the past several months, the West keeps accusing Russia of alleged preparations for the invasion of Ukraine. It has been seven years since the beginning of the major crisis in Ukraine, but Russia has not attacked anyone.

Against the background of these tensions, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu announced that the serial production of the Zircon hypersonic missiles had begun. The new missiles are capable of reaching speeds of Mach 9 — about 10,800 kilometers per hour. The authors of the article do not exclude that the Zircon warhead is intended specifically to destroy not only American aircraft carriers, but all US cities.