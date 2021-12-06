EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia's new missile capable of wiping off all US cities

World

Russia has launched the serial production of a new missile that no other weapon in the world can stop, Iranian publication Kayhan said.

Russia's new missile capable of wiping off all US cities

Iranian experts thus refer to the Zircon hypersonic missile. The authors of the article in the Iranian publication note that the Zircon was created specifically to wipe out American cities from the face of the Earth.

The West is constantly trying to escalate tensions with Russia and uses all possible reasons for the purposes, from Russian hackers to the crisis in Ukraine. Western officials never forget to refer to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which, as they claim, has allegedly turned into an "energy weapon" in the hands of Moscow, Kayhan publication wrote.

During the past several months, the West keeps accusing Russia of alleged preparations for the invasion of Ukraine. It has been seven years since the beginning of the major crisis in Ukraine, but Russia has not attacked anyone.

Against the background of these tensions, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu announced that the serial production of the Zircon hypersonic missiles had begun. The new missiles are capable of reaching speeds of Mach 9 — about 10,800 kilometers per hour. The authors of the article do not exclude that the Zircon warhead is intended specifically to destroy not only American aircraft carriers, but all US cities.

Zircon, world's most powerful ICBM, goes through final trials
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Turkey's Bayraktar drone destroys Russia's Avtobaza radio surveillance complex
Russia's Rosatom dismantles nuclear reactor vessel in Sweden
Turkey builds Siper air defense system to outshine Russia's S-400
Norway dares to say 'No!'
Putin calls Erdogan to talk about Bayraktar drones in Ukraine
Russia to test new Gremlin hypersonic missile in 2022
Giving things names in the West and in China
November 2021: Overheard in Outer Space
Omicron clinics in Russia suffer huge losses because of WHO
Janitors go on massive brawl in Moscow after snowfall
Popular
World
Turkey's Bayraktar drone destroys Russia's Avtobaza radio surveillance complex

An attempt to gain control of the Turkish UAV Bayraktar TB2 ended with the destruction of the Russian Avtobaza-M complex

Turkey's Bayraktar drone destroys Russia's Avtobaza radio surveillance complex
Turkey builds Siper air defense system to outshine Russia's S-400
World
Turkey builds Siper air defense system to outshine Russia's S-400
World
Russia's Rosatom dismantles nuclear reactor vessel in Sweden
World
Russia's new missile capable of wiping off all US cities
Lyuba Lulko Norway dares to say 'No!' Lyuba Lulko Larry Romanoff Giving things names in the West and in China Larry Romanoff Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey November 2021: Overheard in Outer Space Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy