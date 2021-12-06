EN RU FR PT
Turkey's Bayraktar drone destroys Russia's Avtobaza radio surveillance complex

World

An attempt to gain control of the Turkish UAV Bayraktar TB2 ended with the destruction of the Russian Avtobaza-M complex.

According to Turkish media reports, an unknown military unit attempted to seize control of the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 attack drone with the help of Russia's unique 1L222M Avtobaza-M complex. However, after interference with the work of the drone systems was detected, the Russian complex was destroyed, Avia.pro reports.

According to the Turkish side, 1L222M Avtobaza-M complex was destroyed in Karabakh. However, these complexes of electronic executive intelligence are not officially listed in service with the Armenian Armed Forces.

According to Turkish media reports, other electronic warfare systems, such as R-330P Pyramid, Repellent, Borisoglebsk-2 and complexes of the Groza family were also destroyed during the 44-day war in Karabakh,

Noteworthy, Avtobaza-M complexes were considered for use in the Donbass to counter Turkish Bayraktar attack drones.

The Avtobaza-M radio surveillance complex ensures 100-percent success in seizing control over enemy UAVs to either destroy them or successfully land them in a designated area. Designed for detection of pulse and continuous signals of air- and sea-based radars, friend-or-foe identification signals, and TACAN systems signals; determination of parameters of signals and types of radars; trajectory tracking of air- and seaborne objects by their electronic signature, as well as for data support of higher air defense command and control posts.

Avtobaza-M stops US Air Force from using UAVs in Syria
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
