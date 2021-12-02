EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Iraq refuses to buy Russian MiG-29 fighters, opts for Turkey's Bayraktar UAVs

World

Iraq has opted to spend $100 million to purchase Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAVs rather than Russia's MiG-29 fighter aircraft. 

Iraq refuses to buy Russian MiG-29 fighters, opts for Turkey's Bayraktar UAVs

The Iraqi authorities, contrary to recommendations from representatives for the defense department of the country, decided to abjure the acquisition of Russian MiG-29 fighters. 

Iraqi officials believe that the use of Turkey's Bayraktar TB2 drones is more effective, so Iraq will spend about $100 million to purchase these UAVs from Turkey.

“The Iraqi authorities have approved the purchase of Bayraktar TB2 UAVs totalling $100 million from Turkey. The UAVs will be used to protect mountainous and desert areas, especially on the Syrian border, where the situation has been unfavorable recently,” a Turkish source said.

Earlier, it was assumed that Iraq could acquire 12 Russian MiG-29 fighters by selling American F-16 fighters currently in service with the country. However, apparently under the pressure from the United States, Baghdad was forced to refuse the acquisition of the Russian aircraft.

Taking into account the cost of one Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone, Iraq intends to receive about 20 unmanned aerial vehicles. At the same time, the Turkish drones will not be able to protect Iraqi airspace as Bayraktar TB2 drones can not be used to intercept enemy aircraft.

Russia shows how it can shoot down Turkey's UAV Bayraktar TB2
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Iraq refuses to buy Russian MiG-29 fighters, opts for Turkey's Bayraktar UAVs
Lukashenko announces Russia-Belarus war games near Ukrainian border
Kremlin views Ukrainian President's rhetoric as direct anti-Russian threat
Russia deploys Bastion anti-ship missile systems near Japan
Putin only needs to give Stoltenberg one look for NATO future to get clear
Russia starts developing parachute system for reusable space rockets
Treasured American Brands
Something big is brewing between Russia, NATO and Ukraine
Republika Srpska's Dodik needs Putin's helping hand
Belarus President Lukashenko recognises Crimea as Russian territory
Popular
Europe
Putin only needs to give Stoltenberg one look for NATO future to get clear

Following the summit in Riga on November 30, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg explained how the alliance could respond to Russia's 'new aggression against Ukraine.'

Putin only needs to give Stoltenberg one look for NATO future to get clear
Something big is brewing between Russia, NATO and Ukraine
World
Something big is brewing between Russia, NATO and Ukraine
Columnists
Treasured American Brands
Science
Russia starts developing parachute system for reusable space rockets
Lyuba Lulko Putin only needs to give Stoltenberg one look for NATO future to get clear Lyuba Lulko Larry Romanoff Treasured American Brands Larry Romanoff Costantino Ceoldo Italy's Super Green Pass, a form of apartheid Costantino Ceoldo
World
Kremlin views Ukrainian President's rhetoric as direct anti-Russian threat
World
Russia deploys Bastion anti-ship missile systems near Japan
Lukashenko announces Russia-Belarus war games near Ukrainian border
World
Lukashenko announces Russia-Belarus war games near Ukrainian border
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy