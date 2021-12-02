Lukashenko announces Russia-Belarus war games near Ukrainian border

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko set out his intentions to hold joint exercises of Belarusian and Russian armies on the border with Ukraine.

Earlier, spokespeople for the Defense Ministry of Belarus pointed out increased military activity on the part of Ukraine and neighboring European countries. The department decided not to leave that without a proper response and ordered to take retaliatory measures, RIA Novosti reports.

Lukashenko confirmed that he had already discussed the question of joint military exercises with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The leaders of the two countries decided to conduct military maneuvers in two stages with a one-month break between them. The first stage of the maneuvers is about to begin, preparations for it have been completed.

"We have agreed with President Putin to hold joint exercises on the southern border, on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border,” Lukashenko said.

Earlier, the President of Belarus announced that the West was building up a strike group near the borders of the republic. At the same time, Lukashenko said that the Belarusian army was fully prepared to repel any aggression.