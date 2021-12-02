Russia deploys Bastion anti-ship missile systems near Japan

The crews of Bastion coastal anti-ship missile systems of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy have gone on duty on the island of Matua in the Kuril Ridge, the press service of the Pacific Fleet said on Thursday, December 2.

"The crews of the coastal missile complex Bastion of the Pacific Fleet have been deployed for the first time on the island of Matua and have gone on duty. On this remote island in the central part of the Kuril Ridge, the military men of the Pacific Fleet will keep a round-the-clock watch to monitor the adjacent water area and strait zones," the message from the press service said.

The equipment, personnel and hardware were delivered to the island zone by large landing ships of the Primorsky Flotilla of the all-arms forces of the Pacific Fleet.

"An autonomous military township has been deployed on the island with the help of the forces of the logistic support units for year-round service and accommodation of personnel," the press service of the Pacific Fleet also said.

Technical posts have been installed, storage facilities for equipment and material resources have been deployed, access roads to the launch sites have been equipped.

"The personnel proceeded to carry out its duties to implement the scheduled combat training measures accordingly," the message also said.

Kremlin explains Bastions on Kuril Islands

Russia is free to deploy military facilities on its territory that it considers appropriate. This was stated by the representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov, who explained the appearance of Bastion systems on the Kuril Islands, TASS reports.

"Russia is free to deploy military facilities on its territory whenever deemed necessary, in any regions of the country, wherever deemed appropriate. This is our sovereign right, this is the right of any state, and it is unlikely it can be challenged by anyone,” Peskov said.

Peskov also added that Russia values ​​its relationship with Japan, even though there is a problem there.

"We retain political will to continue a comprehensive dialogue with our Japanese partners in order to find ways to resolve this fundamental problem,” he concluded.