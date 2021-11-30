Belarus President Lukashenko recognises Crimea as Russian territory

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko recognised that Crimea became part of Russia following the referendum that was held there in 2014.

"We all understood that Crimea is de facto the Russian Crimea. After the referendum Crimea de jure became Russian too,” the Belarusian leader said.

Earlier in November, Alexander Lukashenko complained that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had not invited him to Crimea. Soon afterwards, Andrei Savinykh, a Belarusian parliamentarian, chairman of the Permanent Commission on International Affairs of the House of Representatives, said that Lukashenko's remarks "without any doubt” could be regarded as the recognition of Crimea as Russian territory.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 as a result of the referendum in which the overwhelming majority of those who voted in the region supported such a decision. At the same time, Belarus did not recognize Crimea as Russian territory. Earlier, Lukashenko said that he was ready to change his stance on the peninsula only if Russian oligarchs recognize Crimea as part of Russia.