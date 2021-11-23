EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

US bombers practiced nuclear attack on Russia, Defence Minister Shoygu says

World

Strategic bombers of the US Air Force practiced a possible nuclear strike on Russia in November, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu said, TASS reports. 

US bombers practiced nuclear attack on Russia, Defence Minister Shoygu says

"During Global Thunder exercise conducted by the US Strategic Command, ten strategic bombers practiced the use of nuclear weapons against Russia from both western and eastern directions at a time," the Russian Defence Minister said. 

In November, the Russian military recorded a significant increase in the activity of American aircraft in the immediate vicinity of the Russian borders, he added. Thus, the US Air Force conducted about 30 sorties to the Russian borders in a month, which marked an increase by 2.5 times as compared with the same period in 2020.

“The minimum distance from our state border was 20 kilometers,” Shoygu stressed out.

Earlier in November, representatives for the Ministry of Defence reported that the intensity of aerial reconnaissance of NATO countries near the Russian borders in the Black Sea region continued growing. For example, three P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft of the US Navy took off from an airbase on Sicily (Italy) on November 12, a French C-160G Gabriel reconnaissance aircraft took off from an airbase in Romania, and two other US reconnaissance aircraft took off from airbases in Crete and Cyprus.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
US bombers practiced nuclear attack on Russia, Defence Minister Shoygu says
USA and China suddenly stand up against Russia and OPEC
Elderly woman performs surgery on herself to relieve pain
Kremlin: Russia is not going to attack anyone
Russia makes unprecedented decision to assemble Kalashnikov rifles in India
Russian man kills himself in airplane toilet while flying home from Egypt
Eight years of Ukraine's Maidan: The West wants Ukraine in agony for good
Topic of Russia's allegedly imminent invasion of Ukraine is heating up again
Man sentenced to 18 months of community work after toilet paper stunt goes wrong
USA asks Turkey to ban Russian warships from passing through Bosphorus
Popular
World
USA asks Turkey to ban Russian warships from passing through Bosphorus

The United States and Turkey are discussing a possibility to block the Bosphorus for Russian warships

USA asks Turkey to ban Russian warships from passing through Bosphorus
Russian admiral says Kursk submarine sank due to collision with NATO sub
History, traditions
Russian admiral says Kursk submarine sank due to collision with NATO sub
World
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: Ukraine readies a provocative action
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Eight years of Ukraine's Maidan: The West wants Ukraine in agony for good
Alexander Shtorm Eight years of Ukraine's Maidan: The West wants Ukraine in agony for good Alexander Shtorm Costantino Ceoldo Freedom in danger: Interview with Senator Richard Black Costantino Ceoldo Usam Ozdemirov Gone are the days when Russia looked up to the West Usam Ozdemirov
World
Topic of Russia's allegedly imminent invasion of Ukraine is heating up again
Society
Russian man kills himself in airplane toilet while flying home from Egypt
USA and China suddenly stand up against Russia and OPEC
World
USA and China suddenly stand up against Russia and OPEC
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy