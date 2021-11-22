EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

USA asks Turkey to ban Russian warships from passing through Bosphorus

World

The United States and Turkey are discussing a possibility to block the Bosphorus for Russian warships. If Turkey agrees, the United States promises to deliver regions in northern Syria under the control of the Turkish army.

USA asks Turkey to ban Russian warships from passing through Bosphorus

It is possible to block Russian warships in the Black Sea by banning them from passing through the Bosporus.

Iranian journalist Hayal Muazzin noted:

"According to information spreading on Turkish social networks, the United States offered to cede a number of areas in northern Syria to Turkey in order to persuade Turkey to cooperate more actively against Russia in the Black Sea."

Earlier, the Turkish media reported that Turkey would support Ukraine by blocking the Bosphorus. If the parties reach an agreement, such a decision could become a serious problem for the Russian Black Sea Fleet as it will be locked out in the Black Sea and in the Sea of Azov.

NATO provocations in the Black Sea
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: Ukraine readies a provocative action
Russian admiral says Kursk submarine sank due to collision with NATO sub
Putin knows a recipe of how to make the West respect Russia
Russian pop star suffers severe burns as fire breaks out in her apartment
All athletes are equal, but some are more equal than others
Russia starts serial production of smart rockets for Tornado-S MLRS
Russia may terminate relations with US if Washington no longer recognises Putin
Freedom in danger: Interview with Senator Richard Black
Russia launches tests of new Siberia icebreaker
Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate makes dazzling debut in Dubai
Popular
History, traditions
Russian admiral says Kursk submarine sank due to collision with NATO sub

Admiral Vyacheslav Popov, the former commander of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy, said that the Kursk submarine sank in 2000 as a result of the collision with a NATO submarine

Russian admiral says Kursk submarine sank due to collision with NATO sub
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: Ukraine readies a provocative action
World
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: Ukraine readies a provocative action
Costantino Ceoldo Freedom in danger: Interview with Senator Richard Black Costantino Ceoldo Usam Ozdemirov Gone are the days when Russia looked up to the West Usam Ozdemirov Romer Cherubim Mental health: An issue too serious for universities to ignore Romer Cherubim
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy