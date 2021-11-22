Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: Ukraine readies a provocative action

Ukraine deliberately committed a provocation having used US-made Javelin missile systems in the Donbass, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated commenting the reports about the use of Javelin complexes, RIA Novosti reports.

“In recent weeks, months, we have seen this flow of consciousness on the part of the Ukrainian leadership, especially on the part of the military – the flow of inflamed and dangerous consciousness,” said Lavrov.

According to him, the belligerent rhetoric, which the Ukrainian administration has resorted to lately, may indicate Ukraine's intention to carry out a provocation.

Earlier on November 22, The Military Times, citing a statement by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, reported that Kiev first used Javelin in Donbass. According to the minister, Javelin missile systems will be used along with the Turkish Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles against pro-Russian troops.

The use of Javelin systems in Donbass suggests that the United States provides direct military assistance to Ukraine. Not every country can afford such systems due to their high price.