Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate makes dazzling debut in Dubai

The Russian single-engine Su-75 fighter aircraft is destined to conquer the international arms market. Russia's state-of-the-art fifth-generation fighter Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate is a gem of the Dubai Airshow 2021 international aerospace exhibition in the UAE. The aircraft impresses foreign specialists with its speed and flight range, low radar signature, unmanned capabilities, and the price, which is competitive with respect to USA's renowned F-35 fighter.

The ultimate goal of the Su-75 Checkmate is to achieve dominant positions in the sky and on the world market.

According to the developers, The Checkmate is capable of overcoming distances of up to 3,000 km without refueling, accelerating to 2,460 km/h, carrying 7,400 kg of combat load and attacking up to six air, sea and ground targets at a time, including attack drones and foreign fifth-generation aircraft.

The fifth-generation Su-75 aircraft has an open architecture. The aircraft is evaluated at $20-30 million, which makes it 3-4 times cheaper than the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II. The new creation of Russian engineers is to enter service in 2024, whereas the F-35 has not received Pentagon's approval for multi-series production. In a nutshell, the F-35 has not been officially adopted by the US Air Force.

Russia is to assemble as many as 300 new aircraft within the upcoming 15 years. The aircraft is designed for exports to African countries, India and Vietnam. The Checkmate has all chances to replace the Russian fourth-generation MiG-29 fighter in many countries of the world. In Dubai, Russia's defense export giant Rosoboronexport has received inquiries for the supply of new aircraft totaling $2.5 billion.

The design of the new aircraft, artificial intelligence, manned and unmanned modifications, low radar signature, combat radius of 1,500 km, acceleration to two speeds of sound, high maneuverability, which is a unique feature for light and medium fighters, the carrying capacity of 7.4 tons, engine thrust up to 16 tons — all these performance characteristics will checkmate any opponent.

The Checkmate's arsenal includes medium and short-range air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, a wide range of guided and unguided bombs, and much more. When performing covert missions, the fighter is capable of carrying up to five long-range air-to-air missiles in its internal compartments. The Su-75 airborne radar is equipped with an active phased antenna array, which allows it to attack up to six air targets and track up to 30.