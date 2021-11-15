EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Kremlin stands up to defend Belarus President Lukashenko

World

One should not put all the blame on Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko for the crisis with refugees on the border between Belarus and Poland, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said to defend the president of Belarus against the attacks that he is facing on the part of Western countries.

Kremlin stands up to defend Belarus President Lukashenko

According to Peskov, it is not Lukashenko, who started the refugee crisis.

"Yes, they arrive using the visa-free regime, they want to get asylum in Europe, they do not give it to them. They do not let refugees in, but the people who go there, they know that other countries had accepted refugees before," Dmitry Peskov stated.

On November 14, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a conversation with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau said that the migrant crisis in Belarus was an attempt that Lukashenko made to divert attention from Russia's actions on the border with Ukraine.

Refugees started gathering on the border between Belarus, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in early November 2021. The crisis escalated on November 8 after several hundreds of people approached the Polish border from the Belarusian side. They do not leave the border zone, some of them tried to enter the territory of Poland, breaking the barbed wire enclosure.

Migrants want to go to Poland
Last materials
Czech Republic regrets time and money wasted on Russia
Russia shows unmanned version of Checkmate fifth-generation fighter
Tigray rebels unveil shoot-down video of Ethiopian Air Force Mi-35 helicopter
US pilots admired Soviet counterparts for their sense of humour
Russia finishes development of cure for COVID-19
Kremlin stands up to defend Belarus President Lukashenko
Climate Change COP 26 – Leaders Who Betrayed People’s Hopes for Sustainable Future
Russia makes official move to legalise QR codes for public places and transport
Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin faces 10 years for running over police officer
Is Russia going to invade Ukraine?
Popular
Europe
Czech Republic regrets time and money wasted on Russia

Experts of the Association for International Affairs (based in Prague) prepared a report on the prospects of relations between the Czech Republic and Russia

Czech Republic regrets time and money wasted on Russia
US pilots admired Soviet counterparts for their sense of humour
History, traditions
US pilots admired Soviet counterparts for their sense of humour
Science
Russia finishes development of cure for COVID-19
Science
Russia shows unmanned version of Checkmate fifth-generation fighter
Anton Kulikov Czech Republic regrets time and money wasted on Russia Anton Kulikov Mahboob A. Khawaja Climate Change COP 26 – Leaders Who Betrayed People’s Hopes for Sustainable Future Mahboob A. Khawaja Andrey Mihayloff Russia's new Kh-95 hypersonic missile ends the arms race with the United States Andrey Mihayloff
Hotspots and Incidents
Tigray rebels unveil shoot-down video of Ethiopian Air Force Mi-35 helicopter
World
Kremlin stands up to defend Belarus President Lukashenko
Climate Change COP 26 – Leaders Who Betrayed People’s Hopes for Sustainable Future
Columnists
Climate Change COP 26 – Leaders Who Betrayed People’s Hopes for Sustainable Future
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy