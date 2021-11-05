EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian diplomat falls out of window to his death in Germany

World

A Russian diplomat was found dead in Germany.

Russian diplomat falls out of window to his death in Germany

Der Spiegel, Germany's largest news website, said that the body of the secretary of the Russian embassy was found on the sidewalk in front of the embassy building in Berlin. According to preliminary reports, the diplomat fell out of a window.

The Russian Embassy refused to comment on the death of the Russian diplomat in Germany. A representative for the embassy said that such a decision was made for ethical reasons.

The name of the diplomat was not revealed. It was only said that he was a 35-year-old man.

The German Foreign Ministry confirmed the death of the Russian diplomat in Berlin.

Christopher Burger, an official spokesman for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, confirmed the death of the Russian diplomat.

"The ministry is aware of the incident, but I can not clarify any details due to provisions on the protection of personal data and information," he said.

According to Der Spiegel, the citizen of the Russian Federation could fall out of the window of a multi-storey building, which is part of the embassy complex. He could also fall victim to an attack.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Putin and Lukashenko sign Decree on the Union State
Putin on National Unity Day: Crimea will stay with Russia forever
Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate more cost effective that its US competitor
Forget Globull Warming: Instead, Save the Endangered African Wild Dog
Biden cracks down on Putin for burning tundra, forgets about burning California
Azerbaijan boasts of using laser-guided bombs during war with Armenia
Antonov An-12 cargo plane with 7 on board crashes, all killed
Police officer steals 150 horses and resigns
Most powerful smartphones on the market revealed
Russia, unlike Europe, will never lick American boots
Popular
World
Putin and Lukashenko sign Decree on the Union State

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko signed an integration decree of the Union State at a meeting of the Supreme State Council in Sevastopol on November 4

Putin and Lukashenko sign Decree on the Union State
Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate more cost effective that its US competitor
Russia
Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate more cost effective that its US competitor
Russia
Putin on National Unity Day: Crimea will stay with Russia forever
Planet Earth
Forget Globull Warming: Instead, Save the Endangered African Wild Dog
Montresor Montresor Forget Globull Warming: Instead, Save the Endangered African Wild Dog Montresor Montresor Usam Ozdemirov Russia, unlike Europe, will never lick American boots Usam Ozdemirov Alex Sanders How small businesses go from brick to virtual Alex Sanders
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy