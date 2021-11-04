EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin and Lukashenko sign Decree on the Union State

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko signed an integration decree of the Union State at a meeting of the Supreme State Council in Sevastopol on November 4.

Putin and Lukashenko sign Decree on the Union State

The politicians approved 28 union programs of Moscow and Minsk, which were approved in September, as well as the main directions for the implementation of the provisions of the Treaty on the creation of the Union State for 2021-2023. Putin and Lukashenko also approved the military doctrine and the concept of migration policy.

Earlier, the Belarusian president announced that Russia and Belarus were launching the process to restart their joint economic cooperation. According to him, the process implies the introduction of modern technologies, designs and decision-making methods.

During the talks held in the Kremlin in early September, Putin and Lukashenko coordinated 28 programs within the framework of the Union State. They are to unify the legislation of Russia and Belarus in various spheres of economy and transport. Thus, Russia and Belarus intend to switch to the unified industrial policy, joint access to government procurement, government orders and gas market.

Russian President Vladimir Putin promised at the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State that Russia would continue providing assistance to Belarus.

Belarus is Moscow's closest ally, Putin noted. Belarus is a truly fraternal nation for the Russians, he added.

"Russia, of course, will continue to provide assistance to the brotherly Belarusian people, there are no doubts about this,” the Russian president said.

In September, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko agreed on programs for the integration of Russia and Belarus. The leaders of the two countries coordinated 28 "road maps" and announced transition to the joint macroeconomic policy. Moscow and Minsk are to sign documents for the creation of the unified gas market within the Union State by December 1, 2023.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate more cost effective that its US competitor
Forget Globull Warming: Instead, Save the Endangered African Wild Dog
Biden cracks down on Putin for burning tundra, forgets about burning California
Azerbaijan boasts of using laser-guided bombs during war with Armenia
Antonov An-12 cargo plane with 7 on board crashes, all killed
Police officer steals 150 horses and resigns
Most powerful smartphones on the market revealed
Russia, unlike Europe, will never lick American boots
Putin holds special meeting to discuss the use of UAVs near Russian borders
How small businesses go from brick to virtual
Popular
Science
Most powerful smartphones on the market revealed

The tests conducted among Android smartphones showed that the new Xiaomi flagship phone turned out to be the best performing device on the market

Most powerful smartphones on the market revealed
Biden cracks down on Putin for burning tundra, forgets about burning California
World
Biden cracks down on Putin for burning tundra, forgets about burning California
World
Azerbaijan boasts of using laser-guided bombs during war with Armenia
Hotspots and Incidents
Antonov An-12 cargo plane with 7 on board crashes, all killed
Montresor Montresor Forget Globull Warming: Instead, Save the Endangered African Wild Dog Montresor Montresor Usam Ozdemirov Russia, unlike Europe, will never lick American boots Usam Ozdemirov Alex Sanders How small businesses go from brick to virtual Alex Sanders
Society
Police officer steals 150 horses and resigns
Forget Globull Warming: Instead, Save the Endangered African Wild Dog
Planet Earth
Forget Globull Warming: Instead, Save the Endangered African Wild Dog
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy