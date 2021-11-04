Putin and Lukashenko sign Decree on the Union State

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko signed an integration decree of the Union State at a meeting of the Supreme State Council in Sevastopol on November 4.

The politicians approved 28 union programs of Moscow and Minsk, which were approved in September, as well as the main directions for the implementation of the provisions of the Treaty on the creation of the Union State for 2021-2023. Putin and Lukashenko also approved the military doctrine and the concept of migration policy.

Earlier, the Belarusian president announced that Russia and Belarus were launching the process to restart their joint economic cooperation. According to him, the process implies the introduction of modern technologies, designs and decision-making methods.

During the talks held in the Kremlin in early September, Putin and Lukashenko coordinated 28 programs within the framework of the Union State. They are to unify the legislation of Russia and Belarus in various spheres of economy and transport. Thus, Russia and Belarus intend to switch to the unified industrial policy, joint access to government procurement, government orders and gas market.

Russian President Vladimir Putin promised at the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State that Russia would continue providing assistance to Belarus.

Belarus is Moscow's closest ally, Putin noted. Belarus is a truly fraternal nation for the Russians, he added.

"Russia, of course, will continue to provide assistance to the brotherly Belarusian people, there are no doubts about this,” the Russian president said.

