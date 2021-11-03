Azerbaijan boasts of using laser-guided bombs during war with Armenia

Azerbaijan used laser bombs during the 44-day war with Armenia over the territory of Nagorno Karabakh last autumn, Deputy Defense Minister and chief of Azerbaijan's Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Takhirov said in a documentary by ITV channel.

The Air Force of Azerbaijan used laser-guided bombs to accurately and repeatedly destroy enemy positions and achieve air superiority on the territory of the conflict. The weapon was used by Su-25 attack aircraft during air raids.

The laser-guided bomb is a special type of high-precision weapon that is aimed at a target using a laser beam. The beam is reflected from the target and transmitted to the targeting device in the head part of the bomb to continuously correct the trajectory of the fall using the fins or the rocket engine.

The armed conflict between the armies of Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted in September-November 2020. The conflict became another exacerbation of the dispute over the territories of Nagorno-Karabakh, which both republics claim their rights to. Armenia established control over Karabakh during the 1990, but Azerbaijan came as a victor in the last war for the territory. Azerbaijan currently controls Nagorno Karabakh districts in the west and in the south of the region.