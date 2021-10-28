Turkey threatens to purchase Su-35 and Su-57 from Russia

If the US authorities do not solve the problem with the sale of F-35 and F-16 fighters to Turkey, Ankara will turn to alternative options, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on the air of CNN Türk.

Not that long ago, Ismail Demir, the head of the Defense Industry Directorate of Turkey, also said that Turkey may consider an alternative and buy, for example, Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, should the United States eventually decided to completely suspend Turkey from its fighter aircraft programs.

On October 27, congressmen from the US House of Representatives wrote a letter to President Joe Biden demanding the US should stop selling F-16 fighters to the Turkish Air Force. Eleven US lawmakers wrote that they were confident in the intention of Congress to block the sale of combat aircraft to Turkey. In their opinion, Turkey, being Washington's NATO ally, has been showing adversary-like behaviour lately.