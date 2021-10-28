EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

US announces possibility to sink all of Russia's Baltic Fleet

World

The United States announced a possibility to destroy the Russian Baltic Fleet and turn the Black Sea Fleet of Russia into a shooting gallery, an article penned by David Axe for Forbes website says.

US announces possibility to sink all of Russia's Baltic Fleet

As noted in the article, US Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers practice the destruction of warships of Russia's Baltic and Black Sea fleets.

"A pair of B-1s could shoot 48 LRASMs at Russia’s Baltic Fleet. Enough, perhaps, to sink the entire fleet in a single pass and eliminate the major threat to U.S. and allied ships in the region," the article says.

The B-1 Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM), owing to its long range, will be able to reach Russian ships anywhere in the Black Sea from NATO airspace.

Earlier in October, David Axe wrote that the United States Air Force (AF) sent F-16 fighters to the closest airfield to the Russian border on Shemya Island in Alaska. According to the journalist, the deployment of the US fighters as close to Russia as possible was part of the preparations that the US conducted in the event of a full-scale war with Russia.

Russia's Baltic Fleet
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
US announces possibility to sink all of Russia's Baltic Fleet
Ukraine wants dirty gas from aggressor state ASAP
Turkish Bayraktar drone was launched from Kiev's big mouth
Third gender marker on US passports is 'monstrous', Russian official says
China's J-20 fifth-generation fighter makes Russia and USA feel uncomfortable
Ukraine shells Dobass heavily, uses Bayraktar drones
Who masterminds the Havana syndrome phenomenon?
Russian rap singer may face problems for criticising Victory Day celebrations
Hate in America
In Ukraine, nationalist attacks man for wearing USSR windbreaker
Popular
Technologies and discoveries
China's J-20 fifth-generation fighter makes Russia and USA feel uncomfortable

Chinese military experts are confident that there are only three countries of the world - Russia, the United States and China - that are capable of developing and building fifth generation fighter aircraft

China's J-20 fifth-generation fighter makes Russia and USA feel uncomfortable
Turkish Bayraktar drone was launched from Kiev's big mouth
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Turkish Bayraktar drone was launched from Kiev's big mouth
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine shells Dobass heavily, uses Bayraktar drones
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine wants dirty gas from aggressor state ASAP
Lyuba Lulko Ukraine wants dirty gas from aggressor state ASAP Lyuba Lulko Anton Kulikov Turkish Bayraktar drone was launched from Kiev's big mouth Anton Kulikov Alexander Artamonov Who masterminds the Havana syndrome phenomenon? Alexander Artamonov
Third gender marker on US passports is 'monstrous', Russian official says
Americas
Third gender marker on US passports is 'monstrous', Russian official says
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy