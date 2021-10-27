EN RU FR PT
Third gender marker on US passports is 'monstrous', Russian official says

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova called the issuance of passports with a third gender option in the United States "monstrous." 

“To date, a third gender option on passports already exists in a number of states, including Australia, India, Canada, Malta, Nepal and New Zealand. Here they are - the X people. The new normal at its finest. Monstrous metamorphoses that are being imposed on us under the guise of the freedom of choice,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

Earlier on October 27, US State Department spokesman Ned Price announced that the United States issued its first-ever passport with a third gender marker on it (for nonbinary, intersex, and gender nonconforming people). 

A day earlier, a Republican congressman who called transgender politician Rachel Levine a man was banned on Twitter.

