Ukraine shells Dobass heavily, uses Bayraktar drones

World » Former USSR » Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the self-proclaimed People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk with heavy artillery fire on October 26, representatives of the People's Republic of Luhansk in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime said. 

The Ukrainian military inflicted more than 110 strikes using heavy barreled artillery, mortars, infantry fighting vehicles, an unmanned aerial vehicle and small arms.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have thus violated the ceasefire four times in one day. The situation on the demarcation line in the Donbass has aggravated considerably. 

As a result of the shelling, three boiler houses were cut from power supplies, having left thousands of residents of the town of Horlivka without heating, the Donetsk News Agency reports.

Bayraktar drone did not hurt anyone

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the use of the Bayraktar reconnaissance and strike unmanned complex in the Donbass. The Turkish drone did not cross the contact line, the press service of the department added. 

No one was hurt when Ukraine used Turkish-made Bayraktar drones in the Donbass for the first time. 

A source in the security forces of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Donetsk told Interfax that the Turkish UAV conducted a pinpoint attack.

“There are no casualties among either the military or the civilian population,” the source said, adding that civilian objects located near the village of Granitnoye were not damaged either. 

Bayraktar UAV used in Donbass
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
