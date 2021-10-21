EN RU FR PT
News

World » Asia » Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to expel ambassadors of ten countries from Turkey for their calls to release activist Osman Kavala, RIA Novosti reports.

Recep Erdogan threatens to oust ten ambassadors from Turkey

"Why are these ten ambassadors making such statements? I told our Foreign Ministry that we do not have the luxury to welcome them in our country. Is it your business to give a lesson to Turkey? Who do you think you are? Leave Kavala alone. Do you let murderers, terrorists and bandits stay in your own countries?" Recep Erdogan said noting that the the country's court was independent and could be an example for other states.

Earlier, Anadolu news agency, citing a source in the Foreign Ministry, reported that the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the heads of diplomatic missions from the United States, Germany, France, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Canada, Norway and New Zealand.

On Monday, October 18, the embassies of the above-mentioned countries issued a statement, in which they called on the Turkish authorities to release Osman Kavala. Kavala is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of the Anadolu Kültür AŞ cultural foundation. They called the trial of the human rights defender "a stain on democracy, the rule of law and transparency of the judiciary system, because four years have passed since his arrest.

  • Osman Kavala supports ethnic and religious minorities, advocates the reconciliation of Turkish and Armenian citizens, as well as a peaceful solution to the Kurdish issue.
  • The activist was accused of involvement in an attempt to overthrow the government, but in 2020 the court acquitted him, but issued a new arrest warrant.
  • Osman Kavala was charged with participating in an attempted coup in 2016.
