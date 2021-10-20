EN RU FR PT
In Turkmenistan, students ordered to always carry books written by president

World » Former USSR

Students of the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering were ordered to carry books written by Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.

According to Radio Azatlyk (a subdivision of Radio Liberty, which is included by the Russian Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent in Russia), one of the students said that the university administration obliged students to always have one of Berdymukhamedov's 60 books in their bags. If a student does not meet this requirement, he or she may be expelled from the university.

Another student of the university said that students were also forced to donate money for the needs of the educational institution. The student said that on October 18, as much as 50 manats (more than 2,000 rubles or about $25) were collected from them to replace cracked windowpanes of the local dormitory.

Those who did not want to donate money were accused of their opposition to the "policy of Arkadag" (President of the Republic Berdymukhamedov — ed.). Those students were threatened to either be expelled or labeled as "unreliable specialists who cannot be trusted with the future of the country."

Representatives for the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering said that such information was a lie.

Earlier it became known that Turkmen schoolchildren, in addition to annual fees for Berdymukhamedov's portraits, were obliged to pay for the purchase of hand sanitisers for the educational institution.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
