EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Iran wants to buy Russian fighter aircraft and helicopters

World » Asia

The chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, announced that Iran was negotiating a deal with Moscow to acquire Russian fighter aircraft and helicopters.

Iran wants to buy Russian fighter aircraft and helicopters

Bagheri arrived in Moscow on October 18. It was reported that the official would meet Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu to discuss latest events in Afghanistan and to sign an agreement on the purchase of Russian weapons.

"We are currently negotiating (with Moscow) the implementation of agreements on the purchase of Russian fighters and helicopters," Fars agency quoted Bagheri as saying.

The agreements will be signed after the UN embargo on arms exports to Iran expires, he added. 

The Russian Federation is a strategic ally for Iran:

  • The parties work together in many areas, such as trade, economic, military and political fields.
  • Russia has been building the nuclear power plant in Bushehr for several years.
  • Russia has also shipped a number of batches of Sputnik V vaccine to Iran lately as well.
  • Tehran and Moscow maintain close military cooperation and participate in joint military exercises.

In the second half of September, SCO member states, which include the Russian Federation, approved Iran's bid to join the organization a few years later, which, according to many experts, will strengthen Iran's positions in the region and expand cooperation with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), including Russia.

ATN-51 Black Plague: New Russian fighter aircraft for the Arctic
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Iran wants to buy Russian fighter aircraft and helicopters
Russia upgrades its coastal missile systems with new ammo
Turkey's Erdogan does not sleep well because of a handful of WWII victors
As soon as US welcomes Georgia and Ukraine to NATO, Russia burns the bridges
Russia puts an end to NATO mission in Moscow
Turkey to switch from USA's F-35 to Russia's Su-35 and Su-57 fighter aircraft
Europe unhappy with both too much and too little gas from Russia
Americans fear Sukhoi Su-57 will 'kill their F-35
Russian Ka-52 combat helicopters intimidate Turkey with 'death carousel'
Michelin brings its stars to Moscow for the first time in history
Popular
Americas
As soon as US welcomes Georgia and Ukraine to NATO, Russia burns the bridges

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the termination of diplomatic relations with NATO at a time when US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ended a meeting in Georgia with his counterpart

As soon as US welcomes Georgia and Ukraine to NATO, Russia burns the bridges
Turkey to switch from USA's F-35 to Russia's Su-35 and Su-57 fighter aircraft
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey to switch from USA's F-35 to Russia's Su-35 and Su-57 fighter aircraft
Politics
Russia puts an end to NATO mission in Moscow
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan does not sleep well because of a handful of WWII victors
Lyuba Lulko As soon as US welcomes Georgia and Ukraine to NATO, Russia burns the bridges Lyuba Lulko Igor Bukker Why not call air passengers comrades, if they can no longer be called ladies and gentlemen? Igor Bukker Oleg Artyukov Victoria Nuland, from Russia, blacklisted, with no bread, no progress Oleg Artyukov
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy