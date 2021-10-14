EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Turkish army prepares to invade four Syrian cities

World » Asia » Syria

The Turkish army has completed preparations for operations in northern Syria and is awaiting orders to launch an invasion of four Syrian cities: Manbij, Tel Tamir, Ain Isa and Tel Rifat, Turkish publication Turkiye reports. 

Turkish army prepares to invade four Syrian cities

It became known that Ankara intends to carry out an operation against the Kurds from among the supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is banned in Turkey. 

According to senior Turkish officials, Moscow and Washington were supposed to redeploy Kurdish forces 30 kilometers south of the Syrian-Turkish border, but failed to do it. 

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused Russia and the United States of not fulfilling their obligations to cleanse the northern part of Syria from terrorists. Cavusoglu stressed that the Turkish authorities were ready to do everything themselves. 

On October 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara was going to independently eliminate the terrorist threat in Syria. He promised to take such steps, because Turkey ran out of patience as a result of ongoing attacks of the militants.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Turkish army prepares to invade four Syrian cities
Russia to resume air traffic with 13 countries in early November
Russia records largest number of COVID-19 cases since pandemic start
Turkish national currency falls to record low against US dollar
Why did Moscow welcome its enemy Nuland?
Russia becomes world's third largest Bitcoin miner
Putin warns Russia's transit of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine may fail
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov makes furore in Turkey
Belarus to criminally prosecute subscribers of 'extremist' Telegram channels
Turkey wants to build its own version of S-400 Triumf air defense system
Popular
Politics
Why did Moscow welcome its enemy Nuland?

Moscow should not have welcomed Victoria Nuland as a negotiator. This is a bad sign, but there are also good ones

Why did Moscow welcome its enemy Nuland?
Putin warns Russia's transit of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine may fail
Economics
Putin warns Russia's transit of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine may fail
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov makes furore in Turkey
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey wants to build its own version of S-400 Triumf air defense system
Lyuba Lulko Why did Moscow welcome its enemy Nuland? Lyuba Lulko Igor Bukker Why not call air passengers comrades, if they can no longer be called ladies and gentlemen? Igor Bukker Oleg Artyukov Victoria Nuland, from Russia, blacklisted, with no bread, no progress Oleg Artyukov
Finance
Russia becomes world's third largest Bitcoin miner
Former USSR
Belarus to criminally prosecute subscribers of 'extremist' Telegram channels
Turkish national currency falls to record low against US dollar
Finance
Turkish national currency falls to record low against US dollar
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy