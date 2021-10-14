Turkish army prepares to invade four Syrian cities

The Turkish army has completed preparations for operations in northern Syria and is awaiting orders to launch an invasion of four Syrian cities: Manbij, Tel Tamir, Ain Isa and Tel Rifat, Turkish publication Turkiye reports.

It became known that Ankara intends to carry out an operation against the Kurds from among the supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is banned in Turkey.

According to senior Turkish officials, Moscow and Washington were supposed to redeploy Kurdish forces 30 kilometers south of the Syrian-Turkish border, but failed to do it.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused Russia and the United States of not fulfilling their obligations to cleanse the northern part of Syria from terrorists. Cavusoglu stressed that the Turkish authorities were ready to do everything themselves.

On October 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara was going to independently eliminate the terrorist threat in Syria. He promised to take such steps, because Turkey ran out of patience as a result of ongoing attacks of the militants.