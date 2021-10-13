Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov makes furore in Turkey

The President of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, was surrounded by local residents and tourists during his visit to Turkey. The video of the Chechen president walking through the crowd of people appeared in the Instagram account of the Grozny State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company.

“Crowds of local residents and tourists expressed their respect for Ramzan Kadyrov, took pictures of him, and the luckiest ones even managed to take selfies,” the caption to the video says.

The video shows the tanned President of Chechnya taking photographs of local sights and communicating with people around him. Several security guards accompany Kadyrov.

Akhmed Dudayev, Chechnya's Minister for National Policy, Foreign Relations, Press and Information announced Kadyrov's visit to Turkey a few days ago. He specified that the Chechen president visited Belek, Kemer and Antalya.

“They said that there are shaitans in Turkey. I do not see any. There are beautiful people here, no shaitans,” Kadyrov said.

Dudayev, in turn, added that they did not meet "a single "formidable" bawler from those who previously made ridiculous statements and threatened to show what's what."

In early September, it was reported that in Istanbul, unidentified individuals assaulted a supporter of Chechen President Kadyrov, who had served for several years in republic's security structures. The authors of the video said that the beaten man got acquainted with Chechens in Turkey who wanted to return to their homeland, and promised to solve their problems. However, upon their arrival in Chechnya, they would be detained.