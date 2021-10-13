EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Belarus to criminally persecute subscribers of 'extremist' Telegram channels

World » Former USSR

In Belarus, subscribers to Telegram channels, which the authorities declared as "extremist" will be tried for extremism, the Telegram channel of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime said (the channel publishes news stories related to the activities of Belarusian security forces).

Belarus to criminally persecute subscribers of 'extremist' Telegram channels

The government of Belarus passed the corresponding resolution on October 12. The document  makes it possible to recognise "unregistered groups of citizens carrying out extremist activities, including in messengers and social networks" as extremist formations. 

The maximum punishment under the relevant article amounts to  seven years in prison.

In Belarus, more than 100 Telegram channels are recognised as "extremist". The overwhelming majority of them post materials on political affairs and criticise the activities of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Belarus to criminally persecute subscribers of 'extremist' Telegram channels
Turkey wants to build its own version of S-400 Triumf air defense system
Armenia willing and able to take 'small revenge' on Azerbaijan
Why not call air passengers comrades, if they can no longer be called ladies and gentlemen?
Victoria Nuland, from Russia, blacklisted, with no bread, no progress
Bare-breasted model and Moscow Kremlin grace cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia
USA loses its largest supplier of gun cartridges
Most horrific types of torture in history
Dmitry Medvedev says everything what Russia thinks about Ukraine
Clashes in Rome: The different color of Evil
Popular
Former USSR
Armenia willing and able to take 'small revenge' on Azerbaijan

The choice that Armenia faced after it was defeated by Azerbaijan in the second Karabakh war was worse than one could imagine. Iran showed up as a salvation.

Armenia willing and able to take 'small revenge' on Azerbaijan
USA loses its largest supplier of gun cartridges
Companies
USA loses its largest supplier of gun cartridges
Politics
Victoria Nuland, from Russia, blacklisted, with no bread, no progress
History, traditions
Most horrific types of torture in history
Lyuba Lulko Armenia willing and able to take 'small revenge' on Azerbaijan Lyuba Lulko Igor Bukker Why not call air passengers comrades, if they can no longer be called ladies and gentlemen? Igor Bukker Oleg Artyukov Victoria Nuland, from Russia, blacklisted, with no bread, no progress Oleg Artyukov
Showbiz
Bare-breasted model and Moscow Kremlin grace cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia
Real life stories
Why not call air passengers comrades, if they can no longer be called ladies and gentlemen?
Turkey wants to build its own version of S-400 Triumf air defense system
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey wants to build its own version of S-400 Triumf air defense system
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy