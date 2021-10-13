EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Turkey wants to build its own version of S-400 Triumf air defense system

World » Asia » Turkey

Over the next few years, Turkey will develop its own analogue of the Russian S-400 Triumf air defense system, the Turkish daily Milliyet said citing a statement from Ismail Demir, the head of the country's defense industry.

Turkey wants to build its own version of S-400 Triumf air defense system

According to the official, Turkey has HİSAR A+ and HİSAR O+ air defense systems with a range of up to 20 kilometers.

"We will create an air defense complex with a range of up to 100 kilometers. After that, we will enhance these indicators in the SİPER system. We are gradually moving to create an analogue to the S-400,” the official said.

According to experts interviewed by the publication, Turkey wants more than the S-400 complexes purchased from Russia.

"We bought the S-400 to defend ourselves against both aerial targets flying from afar and against ballistic missiles. We need to build a ballistic missile interceptor system at the expense of national resources and locally,” a Turkish analyst told the publication.

In August 2020, Alexander Mikheev, the head of Russia's defense export giant Rosoboronexport, said during the Army-2020 forum that Russia and Turkey signed a contract for the supply of the second regiment of S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems.

The S-400 Triumf is an anti-aircraft weapon system developed in the 1990s by Russia's Almaz Central Design Bureau. The system comes as an upgrade of the S-300 family. It has been in service with the Russian Armed Forces since 2007. It is international recognised as one of the best and most advanced air defense systems.

S-400 missile system in action. No comment
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Armenia willing and able to take 'small revenge' on Azerbaijan
Why not call air passengers comrades, if they can no longer be called ladies and gentlemen?
Victoria Nuland, from Russia, blacklisted, with no bread, no progress
Bare-breasted model and Moscow Kremlin grace cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia
USA loses its largest supplier of gun cartridges
Most horrific types of torture in history
Dmitry Medvedev says everything what Russia thinks about Ukraine
Clashes in Rome: The different color of Evil
Moscow whitelists and welcomes Victoria Nuland
Student stabs his peer to death during fight at school in Makhachkala
Popular
Former USSR
Armenia willing and able to take 'small revenge' on Azerbaijan

The choice that Armenia faced after it was defeated by Azerbaijan in the second Karabakh war was worse than one could imagine. Iran showed up as a salvation.

Armenia willing and able to take 'small revenge' on Azerbaijan
USA loses its largest supplier of gun cartridges
Companies
USA loses its largest supplier of gun cartridges
Politics
Victoria Nuland, from Russia, blacklisted, with no bread, no progress
History, traditions
Most horrific types of torture in history
Lyuba Lulko Armenia willing and able to take 'small revenge' on Azerbaijan Lyuba Lulko Igor Bukker Why not call air passengers comrades, if they can no longer be called ladies and gentlemen? Igor Bukker Oleg Artyukov Victoria Nuland, from Russia, blacklisted, with no bread, no progress Oleg Artyukov
Showbiz
Bare-breasted model and Moscow Kremlin grace cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia
Why not call air passengers comrades, if they can no longer be called ladies and gentlemen?
Real life stories
Why not call air passengers comrades, if they can no longer be called ladies and gentlemen?
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy