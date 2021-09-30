Turkish army retreats from Syria following Putin-Erdogan talks

A number of media outlets, with reference to sources in military circles of Syria, reported that the Turkish army was retreating from the southern part of the Syrian province of Idlib towards the north.

The Turkish army started retreating after the meeting of presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Sochi, Avia.pro rerpots.

Turkish tanks and other armored vehicles have already left part of Idlib. Military units move along M4 highway. At the same time, the Turkish army retains control over the route itself.

For the time of Erdogan's visit to Russia, the aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces arranged a day of silence in Idlib after almost two weeks of bombing pro-Turkish militants.

Presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Recep Erdogan held talks on September 29. The sides discussed issues of cooperation, as well as the crises in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh. Both leaders highly estimated the economic, political and military cooperation between the countries.

Earlier it became known that Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad, speaking from the UN rostrum, called on the United States and Turkey to withdraw their troops from the Syrian territory, as they are staying there illegally. The minister also warned militants from northern provinces of the republic against seeking help from foreign military contingents.