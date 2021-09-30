Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to one year in prison

A Paris court sentenced former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to one year in prison for illegal campaign financing in 2012, BFMTV reports.

Sarkozy will be allowed to serve his sentence outside the prison. He will spend one year with an electronic bracelet under house arrest.

In 2007, Sarkozy, during a meeting with the heiress of French cosmetic giant L'Oreal, Liliane Bettencourt, received 150,000 euros in cash from her. He allegedly used the money to finance his election campaign.

The French law prohibits candidates from accepting donations over 4,600 euros. In March, Sarkozy was sentenced to three years in prison, two of which were on probation, on charges of corruption and influence trading.