EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Emancipated US females reproach Putin for picking beautiful translator for Trump

World » Americas

Americans have reproached Russian President Vladimir Putin for deliberately picking a pretty translator for his meeting with then-President of the United States Donald Trump in 2019. 

Putin's translator

Trump's press secretary Stephanie Grisham said that Fiona Macleod Hill, who served as Trump's chief of staff, was the first to draw attention to the appearance of Putin's translator. 

“As the meeting began, Fiona Hill leaned over and asked me if I had noticed Putin’s translator, who was a very attractive brunette woman with long hair, a pretty face, and a wonderful figure. She proceeded to tell me that she suspected the woman had been selected by Putin specifically to distract our president,” Grisham wrote in her book, which is to be released next week.

The Kremlin has responded to news reports about Putin's pretty translator. According to Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov, it is the the Foreign Ministry of Russia that provides translators for top level negotiations, RIA Novosti reports.

The Russian president does not take part in picking translators, Peskov said. 

On September 4, Trump's niece Mary accused her uncle of fascism and said that he was a naturally born autocrat. The ex-president's relative pointed out that Trump was more interested in working with Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his tenure, rather than with those who wanted to engage in diplomacy.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Emancipated US females reproach Putin for picking beautiful translator for Trump
Private military companies have a very special relationship with Russian law
Fuel resources show unexampled price growth
Mushroom pickers climb a tree to escape from wild Amur tiger in Russia
Poland becomes very sad after analysing Russia's military power
Poor fellow Erdogan should think twice before a spoken word takes its flight
Russia and Hungary agree to supply gas bypassing Ukraine for decades
New station of Moscow metro to be named in Crimea's honor
Putin names Russia's prime enemies
Russia prepares unpleasant surprises for Erdogan
Popular
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Poor fellow Erdogan should think twice before a spoken word takes its flight

Turkish President Recep Erdogan should have thought twice before saying that Turkey was not recognising Crimea as Russian territory. He should not have said that

Poor fellow Erdogan should think twice before a spoken word takes its flight
Putin names Russia's prime enemies
News from the Kremlin
Putin names Russia's prime enemies
Europe
Poland becomes very sad after analysing Russia's military power
Economics
Russia and Hungary agree to supply gas bypassing Ukraine for decades
Alexander Shtorm Poor fellow Erdogan should think twice before a spoken word takes its flight Alexander Shtorm Costantino Ceoldo Science in Italy at the time of Covid Costantino Ceoldo Andrey Mihayloff Evergrande does not fit into the line of China's new policies Andrey Mihayloff
Real life stories
New station of Moscow metro to be named in Crimea's honor
Real life stories
Mushroom pickers climb a tree to escape from wild Amur tiger in Russia
Private military companies have a very special relationship with Russian law
News from the Kremlin
Private military companies have a very special relationship with Russian law
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy