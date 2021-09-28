Emancipated US females reproach Putin for picking beautiful translator for Trump

Americans have reproached Russian President Vladimir Putin for deliberately picking a pretty translator for his meeting with then-President of the United States Donald Trump in 2019.

Putin's translator

Trump's press secretary Stephanie Grisham said that Fiona Macleod Hill, who served as Trump's chief of staff, was the first to draw attention to the appearance of Putin's translator.

“As the meeting began, Fiona Hill leaned over and asked me if I had noticed Putin’s translator, who was a very attractive brunette woman with long hair, a pretty face, and a wonderful figure. She proceeded to tell me that she suspected the woman had been selected by Putin specifically to distract our president,” Grisham wrote in her book, which is to be released next week.

The Kremlin has responded to news reports about Putin's pretty translator. According to Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov, it is the the Foreign Ministry of Russia that provides translators for top level negotiations, RIA Novosti reports.

The Russian president does not take part in picking translators, Peskov said.

On September 4, Trump's niece Mary accused her uncle of fascism and said that he was a naturally born autocrat. The ex-president's relative pointed out that Trump was more interested in working with Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his tenure, rather than with those who wanted to engage in diplomacy.