EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia reminds France of Mistral deal amid AUKUS scandal

World » Europe

France is used to terminating large-scale contracts, as that was the case of the Russian-French deal on Mistral helicopter carriers, Maria Zakharova, an official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote on her Telegram channel.

Russia reminds France of Mistral deal amid AUKUS scandal

Zakharova commented on the statements from French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian about anger and bitterness against the backdrop of Australia's pullout from the agreement with France's Naval Group on the construction of submarines. 

In 2015, she recalled, at the initiative of Paris, France terminated as agreement with Moscow on the construction of Mistral helicopter carriers.

"Or is it just the knife in your back that is a bad knife?" Zakharova wrote sarcastically.

Earlier, it was reported that after the establishment of the AUKUS alliance, Australia pulled out from the agreement on the construction of submarines with French shipbuilding company Naval Group, which the media called the "deal of the century". French Foreign Minister Le Drian said that Australia stabbed France in the back. The relationship of trust between Canberra and Paris was undermined, he noted.

In 2011, Russia and France agreed to build two multi-purpose amphibious assault helicopter carriers of the Mistral family. The contract, worth 1.2 billion euros, was terminated in 2015 due to events in Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions against Russia. Subsequently, Egypt bought the ships from France.

Russia, France and Mistrals
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Ukrainian boxer says he was offered to perform for Russia for money
Italy: The new technocratic sanitarian regime
German Lillevali and tumbled pyramids of grand strategists
Will there be a civil war in Afghanistan?
Russian lunar exploration program dies
Unbelievable massacre on Faroe Islands: Hunters slaughter 1,500 dolphins
Russia and Belarus end Zapad 2021 war games
Elon Musk’s Spacefaring Civilization is a Pipe Dream
The conspiracy theory against conspiracy theorists
Russian forces parachute BMD-4M airborne combat vehicles
Popular
Technologies and discoveries
Russian lunar exploration program dies

The work on the project can be resumed in the future, should Russia's Space Corporation Roscosmos makes an appropriate decision

Russian lunar exploration program dies
Unbelievable massacre on Faroe Islands: Hunters slaughter 1,500 dolphins
Europe
Unbelievable massacre on Faroe Islands: Hunters slaughter 1,500 dolphins
Columnists
Elon Musk’s Spacefaring Civilization is a Pipe Dream
Asia
Will there be a civil war in Afghanistan?
Giovanni Giacalone Italy: The new technocratic sanitarian regime Giovanni Giacalone Andrey Mihayloff German Lillevali and tumbled pyramids of grand strategists Andrey Mihayloff Igor Bukker Will there be a civil war in Afghanistan? Igor Bukker
Former USSR
Russia and Belarus end Zapad 2021 war games
Companies
German Lillevali and tumbled pyramids of grand strategists
Italy: The new technocratic sanitarian regime
Europe
Italy: The new technocratic sanitarian regime
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy