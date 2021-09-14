EN RU FR PT
Russian forces parachute BMD-4M airborne combat vehicles

Russian airborne forces, in cooperation with military transport aviation, parachuted a battalion of the latest BMD-4M airborne combat vehicles during practical actions of the main stage of the Zapad 2021 joint strategic exercises at the Mulino training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

"The parachuting was carried out from 21 Ilyushin Il-76MD aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces at a time targeting two landing sites at minimum lateral intervals between the aircraft with altitude differentiation from 800 to 1,100 meters. The manoeuvre was conducted under the cover of multi-purpose Sukhoi  Su-35S fighters," spokespeople for the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation told reporters Monday.

Twenty paratroopers from India performed the combat mission together with the Russian paratroopers. The Indian servicemen landed on their parachute systems in combat formations of the Russian airborne battalion.

In total, more than 300 servicemen of the Russian Airborne Forces, 20 servicemen of India and more than 30 state-of-the-art BMD-4M airborne assault vehicles were parachuted as part of the operational-tactical landing mission.

  • Zapad 2021 strategic exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus are held every two years.
  • Zapad 2021 is the final stage of the joint training of the armed forces of the two countries this year.
  • Practical actions take place from 10 to 16 September 2021 on nine training grounds located on the territory of the Russian Federation, in the waters of the Baltic Sea, as well as on five training grounds of the Armed Forces of Belarus.

In total, up to 200,000 troops, about 80 aircraft and helicopters, up to 760 units of military equipment, including 290 tanks, 240 guns, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, as well as up to 15 ships take part in the war games.

Zapad 2021, the beginning
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
