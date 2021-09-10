Military man explains Putin's reaction to 9/11 attacks

The 9/11 terrorist attacks in the USA brought Russia and the United States closer together in many ways. The attacks showed that terrorism was an international problem that different countries should deal with together. That was the main reason why Russian President Vladimir Putin was the first one to call the White House to express his condolences to America, Vasily Dandykin, a former officer of the Russian Ministry of Defense said in an interview with lenta.ru publication.

The time, when September 11 attacks shocked the USA and the entire world, was not easy for Russia. That was the time when Russia was going through explosions of apartment buildings and the second Chechen war.

"The first person who called the President of the United States and expressed condolences to him was Vladimir Putin, because he understood the horror of what had happened. Of course, everyone wanted to know how it could happen at all and how US special services could miss all that. Generally, many were led to believe that there was someone who helped Osama bin Laden," the officer said.

9/11 attacks showed that terrorism was a global problem that could affect any country.

"After that, it became obvious to everyone that tentacles of terrorism could reach any place of the world, bringing nothing but shock and pain. The 9/11 attacks showed that one should struggle against terrorism together, regardless of all contradictions that the countries may have. This problem concerns everyone," he said.

The military expert paid attention to the fact that the United States used the explosions of the Twin Towers to invade Iraq and Afghanistan. US troops occupied Afghanistan for 20 years under the pretext of fighting terrorism.

"We can see that the issue of Muslim radicalism remains despite the wasted 20 years. To a certain extent, ISIS* was undermined, but the problem has not been completely resolved. Of course, the USA eliminated Bin Laden, but I believe that the reaction in the form of the deployment of troops in Afghanistan was unsuccessful. Terrorism is still here, it continues developing, and one should look for other ways to counter this problem," the specialist said.

On September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda* terrorists hijacked four passenger planes and rammed them into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York and into the Pentagon, another airliner crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. As a result of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, almost 3,000 people were killed and more than 6,000 were injured.

*terrorist organisations, banned in Russia