EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia and US supposedly negotiate new Putin-Biden summit

World » Americas

Russia and the United States are supposedly negotiating a new summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, Strana.ua publication said making references to a source "in diplomatic circles of the United States."

Russia and US supposedly negotiate new Putin-Biden summit

The new meeting between the two leaders may take place in October. It was said that Putin and Biden would discuss a traditional range of issues, such as strategic stability, arms control, cyber security, crises in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Central Asia and in the Middle East.

However, the Russian side has not yet provided an official confirmation to such reports. 

“We can not confirm the fact of the start of discussions with the United States regarding the preparations for the summit,” a Russian diplomatic source told TASS in response to the relevant question.

It is worthy of note that on September 1, Joe Biden had a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The leaders of the two countries reached an agreement on the consolidation of strategic partnership. Biden and Zelensky also condemned the construction of the Nord Stream 2 oil pipeline system.

In August, Biden, speaking on cybersecurity, referred to his summit with Vladimir Putin in Geneva. At the meeting on June 16, he "made it clear" to the President of the Russian Federation that the White House was expecting the Russian authorities to bring alleged Russian hackers to justice for their alleged attacks on the United States.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Belarus suspends transportation of Russian oil to Europe
Talibs want China to invest billions in what appears to be nothingness
Russia to design new wheeled tank with 125-mm gun
Former US Ambassador to Russia worries about the future after Putin
Russian Emergencies Ministry Yevgeny Zinichev dies during military exercises
Should the world celebrate El Salvador for recognising Bitcoin?
Russia to launch largest plastic waste processing plant
Russia not ready to recognise 'quasi-currency' Bitcoin
Murderers hiding behind the facade of law
Biggest priorities to follow after a car accident
Popular
Americas
Former US Ambassador to Russia worries about the future after Putin

Moscow does not have warm memories of Michael McFaul when he served as the US Ambassador to Russia

Former US Ambassador to Russia worries about the future after Putin
Russian Emergencies Ministry Yevgeny Zinichev dies during military exercises
Disasters, catastrophes
Russian Emergencies Ministry Yevgeny Zinichev dies during military exercises
Technologies and discoveries
Russia to design new wheeled tank with 125-mm gun
Asia
Talibs want China to invest billions in what appears to be nothingness
Andrey Mihayloff Talibs want China to invest billions in what appears to be nothingness Andrey Mihayloff Anton Kulikov Former US Ambassador to Russia worries about the future after Putin Anton Kulikov Lyuba Lulko Should the world celebrate El Salvador for recognising Bitcoin? Lyuba Lulko
Belarus suspends transportation of Russian oil to Europe
Former USSR
Belarus suspends transportation of Russian oil to Europe
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy