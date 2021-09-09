Russia and US supposedly negotiate new Putin-Biden summit

Russia and the United States are supposedly negotiating a new summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, Strana.ua publication said making references to a source "in diplomatic circles of the United States."

The new meeting between the two leaders may take place in October. It was said that Putin and Biden would discuss a traditional range of issues, such as strategic stability, arms control, cyber security, crises in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Central Asia and in the Middle East.

However, the Russian side has not yet provided an official confirmation to such reports.

“We can not confirm the fact of the start of discussions with the United States regarding the preparations for the summit,” a Russian diplomatic source told TASS in response to the relevant question.

It is worthy of note that on September 1, Joe Biden had a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The leaders of the two countries reached an agreement on the consolidation of strategic partnership. Biden and Zelensky also condemned the construction of the Nord Stream 2 oil pipeline system.

In August, Biden, speaking on cybersecurity, referred to his summit with Vladimir Putin in Geneva. At the meeting on June 16, he "made it clear" to the President of the Russian Federation that the White House was expecting the Russian authorities to bring alleged Russian hackers to justice for their alleged attacks on the United States.