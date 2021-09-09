EN RU FR PT
Belarus suspends transportation of Russian oil to Europe

Belarus has suspending transporting oil from Russia to Europe via the Druzhba pipeline until September 13.

The transportation of the oil has been suspended due to the acceptance of oil through the Odessa-Brody pipeline, TASS reports with reference to the official representative of Transneft, Igor Demin.

This is not the first time when the southern section of the Druzhba oil pipeline is suspended (the line runs towards Budkovice (Slovakia) and Feneshlitka (Hungary)). For example, in January, oil flow was suspended for three days in order to reverse the oil flow from Odessa.

In June, Belarus suspended the oil flow via the Druzhba pipeline for 96 hours for technical maintenance. Poland then indicated that the decision had no political overtones and was planned in advance.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
