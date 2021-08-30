EN RU FR PT
News

Russian anti-aircraft gunner shoots down Chinese missile

World » Asia

The Russian Defense Ministry uploaded a video showing a Russian anti-aircraft gunner firing an Igla-S MANPAD at Chinese TY-300D missile. The video was published on the official YouTube channel of the ministry. 

Russian gunner shoots down Chinese missile

The gunner in the video is the commander of an anti-aircraft unit, Lieutenant Sergei Maenov. The video was recorded during the Clear Sky competition held in China as part of the International Army Games (ARMI-2021).

On the live-fire site, the officer, the only one of all participants of the games, directly struck a live Chinese target missile, which simulated a high-speed air target at an altitude of 1.5 kilometers.

Lieutenant Maenov was recognized the most accurate gunner in the "Clear Sky" competition.

The International Army Games are held from August 22 to September 4 in 11 countries, including Russia, with the participation of military men from more than 40 countries.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
