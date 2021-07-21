Ukraine trashes Russia's new fifth-generation fighter jet

Russia's first fifth-generation single-engine tactical fighter, the model of which Sukhoi unveiled at MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Airshow, is a copy of the unsuccessful Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, Ukraine's Defense Express publication wrote.

According to the Ukrainian publication, Russia's new fighter aircraft, which was dubbed The Checkmate, is reminiscent of the Boeing X-32, which took part in the tender for a fifth-generation American multi-purpose fighter jet, but lost it to F-35 Lightning II.

The publication also claims that Russia ripped off its single-engine aircraft from a D-student. The aircraft has such disadvantages as the V-shaped tail, which complicates the control of the aircraft, and the large air intake underneath the cockpit, which reduces the stealthiness of the aircraft.

In July, the head of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Yuri Slyusar, showed a model of Sukhoi's fifth-generation single-engine tactical fighter to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The same month, Russia's Rostec Corporation unveiled the video of the new fighter aircraft.