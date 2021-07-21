EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ukraine trashes Russia's new fifth-generation fighter jet

World » Former USSR » Ukraine

Russia's first fifth-generation single-engine tactical fighter, the model of which Sukhoi unveiled at MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Airshow, is a copy of the unsuccessful Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, Ukraine's Defense Express publication wrote.

Ukraine trashes Russia's new fifth-generation fighter jet

According to the Ukrainian publication, Russia's new fighter aircraft, which was dubbed The Checkmate, is reminiscent of the Boeing X-32, which took part in the tender for a fifth-generation American multi-purpose fighter jet, but lost it to F-35 Lightning II.

The publication also claims that Russia ripped off its single-engine aircraft from a D-student. The aircraft has such disadvantages as the V-shaped tail, which complicates the control of the aircraft, and the large air intake underneath the cockpit, which reduces the stealthiness of the aircraft.

In July, the head of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Yuri Slyusar, showed a model of Sukhoi's fifth-generation single-engine tactical fighter to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The same month, Russia's Rostec Corporation unveiled the video of the new fighter aircraft. 

 

This is The Checkmate
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Sukhoi and Rostec unveil Russia's new fifth-generation fighter jet
Three little pigs want to enter the house where they are not welcome
Why does Russia offer its army bases to USA?
Russia successfully test-fires S-500 Prometheus missile system
Germany and the United States will never be friends again
New Russian fifth-generation fighter jet Su-67 to be unveiled in 2021
Russia bewildered about Turkey protecting Kabul International Airport
Woman driver who ran over three children in Moscow gets help
Stop Nazism: Boycott Texas
Scenario for US & NATO invasion of Crimea and origins of American hatred of Russia
Popular
Asia
Why does Russia offer its army bases to USA?

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused either to confirm or to deny that during the summit in Geneva, Vladimir Putin suggested that Joe Biden use Russian military bases

Why does Russia offer its army bases to USA?
Three little pigs want to enter the house where they are not welcome
Former USSR
Three little pigs want to enter the house where they are not welcome
Technologies and discoveries
Russia successfully test-fires S-500 Prometheus missile system
Lyuba Lulko Three little pigs want to enter the house where they are not welcome Lyuba Lulko Anton Kulikov Why does Russia offer its army bases to USA? Anton Kulikov David R. Hoffman Stop Nazism: Boycott Texas David R. Hoffman
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy