JP Morgan Chase CEO teaches Ohio University graduates lesson of life

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon believes that dealing with failure is life's most important trial.

“I’m always hesitant to give advice, because it sounds like I did everything right,” Dimon said, “but I assure you, I did not. All of you have been affected by Covid-19 in different ways. Your future is bright, but as you get older, it is inevitable that you will face tough times and failure, both personally and professionally. How you deal with failure may be the most important thing in whether you succeed," Dimon said speaking before Ohio State University graduates on May 9.

It is worthy of note that it was Jamie Dimon who took JPMorgan Chase through the 2008 economic crisis and made it become USA's largest bank.

The banker spends about 50 percent of his time every day reading and learning and considers these occupations to be highly important in today's increasingly complex and rapidly changing world.

JPMorgan Chase CEO encouraged students to learn from others.

“You can learn more from speaking to someone in 15 minutes than spending your life doing something,” Dimon said. “I learned a lot about what to do and what not to do by watching other people.”

The Ohio State University is the first higher education institution that was founded and nourished by an act of Congress in America. It is the ninth oldest public university in the United States. The main campus, located in Athens, is home to over 26,000 students who come from nearly every state and from about 100 countries of the world. The Ohio State University is one of the world's best universities snd rightfully enjoys high rankings and reputation inside the United States.