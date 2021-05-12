World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

JP Morgan Chase CEO teaches Ohio University graduates lesson of life

World » Americas

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon believes that dealing with failure is life's most important trial.  

JP Morgan Chase CEO teaches Ohio University graduates lesson of life

“I’m always hesitant to give advice, because it sounds like I did everything right,” Dimon said, “but I assure you, I did not. All of you have been affected by Covid-19 in different ways. Your future is bright, but as you get older, it is inevitable that you will face tough times and failure, both personally and professionally. How you deal with failure may be the most important thing in whether you succeed," Dimon said speaking before Ohio State University graduates on May 9. 

It is worthy of note that it was Jamie Dimon who took JPMorgan Chase through the 2008 economic crisis and made it become USA's largest bank. 

The banker spends about 50 percent of his time every day reading and learning and considers these occupations to be highly important in today's increasingly complex and rapidly changing world.

JPMorgan Chase CEO encouraged students to learn from others

“You can learn more from speaking to someone in 15 minutes than spending your life doing something,” Dimon said. “I learned a lot about what to do and what not to do by watching other people.”

The Ohio State University is the first higher education institution that was founded and nourished by an act of Congress in America. It is the ninth oldest public university in the United States. The main campus, located in Athens, is home to over 26,000 students who come from nearly every state and from about 100 countries of the world. The Ohio State University is one of the world's best universities snd rightfully enjoys high rankings and reputation inside the United States. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
JP Morgan Chase CEO teaches Ohio University graduates lesson of life
Kazan shooter kills three girls, four boys and two teachers
Kazan shooter's apartment searched
The West will always put spokes in Russia's wheels, especially in the Arctic
Kazan school shooter sees himself as all-hating god
Putin orders to develop civil gun regulations after Kazan shooting
Kazan school shooting: Seven children and teacher killed
Sputnik V: The geopolitical veto from the North
America's fascist party thrives on ignorance
Nestle and the World's Water
Popular
Crimes
Kazan school shooter sees himself as all-hating god

“In summer, a monster began to wake up in me, really. I started hating everyone. I always hated everyone and started hating even more,” he said

Kazan school shooter sees himself as all-hating god
Sputnik V: The geopolitical veto from the North
Economics
Sputnik V: The geopolitical veto from the North
Europe
The West will always put spokes in Russia's wheels, especially in the Arctic
Crimes
Kazan school shooting: Seven children and teacher killed
Oleg Artyukov The West will always put spokes in Russia's wheels, especially in the Arctic Oleg Artyukov Fabio Reis Vianna Sputnik V: The geopolitical veto from the North Fabio Reis Vianna David R. Hoffman America's fascist party thrives on ignorance David R. Hoffman
News from the Kremlin
Putin orders to develop civil gun regulations after Kazan shooting
Crimes
Kazan shooter's apartment searched
Kazan shooter kills three girls, four boys and two teachers
Crimes
Kazan shooter kills three girls, four boys and two teachers
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy