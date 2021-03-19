World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Turkey: Putin is the killer of US supremacy

World » Asia » Turkey

Turkey's daily Sabah called Russian President Vladimir Putin "the killer of US supermacy."

Turkey: Putin is the killer of US supremacy

The article penned by Bercan Tutar said that "gentleman Joe Biden" the American president, "violated all generally accepted norms" with his statement about Putin. Thus, the US leader allegedly demonstrated "a typical hysterical reaction" of a person who found himself in a difficult situation. Washington's accusations against Moscow, concerning, in particular, Russia's alleged interference in US elections, demonstrate that the United States has been losing its supremacy lately, the Turkish journalist believes.

"In this context, Putin, figuratively speaking, committed a murder, which means he can be considered a murderer, although not in the literal sense of the word. After all, it was this man who killed global supremacy established by the US after the Cold War. He thus took revenge for Soviet Russia, the collapse of which he called the largest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century," the Turkish journalist wrote.

He also believes that now Russia threatens USA's Indo-Pacific strategy, discourages pressure on China and generally continues to expand its influence not only in the Middle East, but also in Southeast and East Asia.

Turkey's Erdogan finds Biden's 'killer' remarks inappropriate rhetoric

Turkish President Recep Erdogan stated that Biden's remarks were inappropriate rhetoric for a leader of a country.

"Putin has done what is necessary by giving a very clever and elegant response," Erdogan also said.

On March 17, Biden said in an interview with ABC News that he wanted to hold the Russian state accountable for alleged interference in the US elections. He said that Putin would pay a price if Russia's meddling in US elections was established. During the same conversation, Biden answered affirmatively to the question of whether he considered Putin a killer.

In response, Putin wished his US counterpart good health and invited him for an online debate to continue their discussion. The White House declined the invitation.

Last materials
Six military officials arrested in Bulgaria for spying for Russia
NATO loses Russia's Black Hole submarine in Mediterranean Sea
Joe Biden acts cowardly, hides his head in the sand
Putin challenges Biden to take part in online debate
It's about time Russia should become a thorn in USA's side
'Sleepy Joe' will have to pay a price for what he said
Putin responds to Biden: 'Takes one to know one'
Russia demands US should explain Biden's remarks about Putin
Sukhoi and MiG companies will cease to exist
Putin's former aide Surkov calls Joe Biden names after 'killer' remarks
Popular
Americas
'Sleepy Joe' will have to pay a price for what he said

'Sleepy Joe' came out of hibernation and showed everyone what he was capable of. Vladimir Putin should have drawn the "red lines" for Washington a long time ago.

'Sleepy Joe' will have to pay a price for what he said
Putin responds to Biden: 'Takes one to know one'
News from the Kremlin
Putin responds to Biden: 'Takes one to know one'
Companies
Sukhoi and MiG companies will cease to exist
Americas
It's about time Russia should become a thorn in USA's side
Dmitry Sudakov It's about time Russia should become a thorn in USA's side Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko 'Sleepy Joe' will have to pay a price for what he said Lyuba Lulko Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Sustainable development goals can guide Asia-Pacific to build back better Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana
Politics
Putin's former aide Surkov calls Joe Biden names after 'killer' remarks
News from the Kremlin
Putin challenges Biden to take part in online debate
Russia demands US should explain Biden's remarks about Putin
Politics
Russia demands US should explain Biden's remarks about Putin
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy