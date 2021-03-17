World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Joe Biden calls Vladimir Putin 'killer', craves more tension

World » Americas

After US President Joe Biden's interview on ABC, in which he answered a few questions about Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ruble rate declined against the dollar and the euro.

Joe Biden calls Vladimir Putin 'killer', craves more tension

Ruble falls after Biden's remarks

As of 15:45, the dollar climbed to 73.76 rubles, and the euro - to 87.8 rubles. The dollar reached 74 rubles at peak, and the euro - up to 88 rubles.

Joe Biden said that he had a long conversation with his Russian counterpart. He warned Putin that Russia would be punished for his crimes, if they are proved.

US President Joe Biden wanted to hold Russia accountable for the alleged interference in US elections.

"He will pay a price," Biden said in an interview that aired Wednesday on ABC's "Good Morning America". "We had a long talk, he and I, and relatively well. And the conversation started -- 'I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, be prepared.'" Biden said.

On March 16, US intelligence released a report accusing Russia and Iran of meddling in the 2020 presidential election. Washington accuses Moscow of trying to support the re-election of ex-President Donald Trump, discredit Biden and "sow discord" in the American society. Allegedly, Iran also attempted to show influence on the elections in the United States and tried to prevent Trump's victory. In this regard, the United States already announced sanctions against the two countries.

Biden: Putin is a killer

ABC's George Stephanopoulos also asked Biden whether he thinks the Russian president is a "killer." Biden replied positively.

"The price he's going to pay, you'll see shortly," he added without giving further detail.

He noted that there are still areas in which Moscow and Washington can find common ground despite the two powers' chilled relations.

"There are places where it's in our mutual interest to work together," he said. "That's why I renewed the [New] START agreement. That occurred while he's doing this."

Biden insults and attacks all of Russia

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin responded to US President Joe Biden's remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Biden insulted the citizens of our country with his statement. This is a hysteria due to impotence," said Volodin. The politician also stressed that attacks on the head of state are equal to attacks on the whole country.

Last materials
Joe Biden calls Vladimir Putin 'killer', craves more tension
Cannibalistic actor Armie Hammer spotted dining with new girlfriend
Russian Defence Minister warns US against deploying missiles in Europe
Young man goes on shooting spree in Asian spa parlors in Atlanta
Parachute jumper hangs on helicopter tail during exercises
Twitter likely to be blocked in Russia in one month
Sustainable development goals can guide Asia-Pacific to build back better
Sputnik V vaccine effective against British strain
Russia considers banning plastic tableware and straws
Russian ice hockey player dies after puck hits his head during game
Popular
Other
Russian ice hockey player dies after puck hits his head during game

Ice hockey player Timur Faizutdinov, a full-back at Dynamo St. Petersburg, Russia, died in intensive care after an accident during the 1/8 finals of the Kharlamov Cup

Russian ice hockey player dies after puck hits his head during game
Parachute jumper hangs on helicopter tail during exercises
Real life stories
Parachute jumper hangs on helicopter tail during exercises
Economics
Twitter likely to be blocked in Russia in one month
Technologies and discoveries
Sputnik V vaccine effective against British strain
Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Sustainable development goals can guide Asia-Pacific to build back better Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Alexander Shtorm Does Russia really want the Olympic humiliation under the white flag? Alexander Shtorm Lyuba Lulko Sputnik V to rebuild EU-Russia ties Lyuba Lulko
Economics
Russia considers banning plastic tableware and straws
Columnists
Sustainable development goals can guide Asia-Pacific to build back better
Young man goes on shooting spree in Asian spa parlors in Atlanta
Crimes
Young man goes on shooting spree in Asian spa parlors in Atlanta
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy