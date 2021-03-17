Joe Biden calls Vladimir Putin 'killer', craves more tension

After US President Joe Biden's interview on ABC, in which he answered a few questions about Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ruble rate declined against the dollar and the euro.

Ruble falls after Biden's remarks

As of 15:45, the dollar climbed to 73.76 rubles, and the euro - to 87.8 rubles. The dollar reached 74 rubles at peak, and the euro - up to 88 rubles.

Joe Biden said that he had a long conversation with his Russian counterpart. He warned Putin that Russia would be punished for his crimes, if they are proved.

US President Joe Biden wanted to hold Russia accountable for the alleged interference in US elections.

"He will pay a price," Biden said in an interview that aired Wednesday on ABC's "Good Morning America". "We had a long talk, he and I, and relatively well. And the conversation started -- 'I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, be prepared.'" Biden said.

On March 16, US intelligence released a report accusing Russia and Iran of meddling in the 2020 presidential election. Washington accuses Moscow of trying to support the re-election of ex-President Donald Trump, discredit Biden and "sow discord" in the American society. Allegedly, Iran also attempted to show influence on the elections in the United States and tried to prevent Trump's victory. In this regard, the United States already announced sanctions against the two countries.

Biden: Putin is a killer

ABC's George Stephanopoulos also asked Biden whether he thinks the Russian president is a "killer." Biden replied positively.

"The price he's going to pay, you'll see shortly," he added without giving further detail.

He noted that there are still areas in which Moscow and Washington can find common ground despite the two powers' chilled relations.

"There are places where it's in our mutual interest to work together," he said. "That's why I renewed the [New] START agreement. That occurred while he's doing this."

Biden insults and attacks all of Russia

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin responded to US President Joe Biden's remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin.