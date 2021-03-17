If the United States deploys missiles in Europe contrary to the INF Treaty, Russia will "respond appropriately," Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu said.
Shoygu warned the United States against deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles in Europe.
"We have committed ourselves not to deploy such weapons provided that they are not deployed in Europe. That is, we will not do this either. Should they be deployed, we will respond appropriately, of course," Shoygu said in an interview with Tengrinews.
In October 2020, Robert O'Brien, then National Security Adviser to the US President, said that the United States could deploy intermediate and shorter-range missiles in Europe to "deter" Russia. He said that the US could make such a move to achieve peace through force, which would give Washington an opportunity not only to repel possible attacks, but to implement the idea of arms control in the future.
It is worthy of note that in the interview with Tengrinews, Russian Defence Minister Shoygu set out his hope for the restoration of full-fledged and equal dialogue between the two countries.
"Indeed, we should talk, there is an urgent and extreme need in this. From our end, we have made all the steps and all the statements," he said.
