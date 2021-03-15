Russia loses 112 servicemen in Syrian war conflict

Russia has lost 112 servicemen during the years of the military operation in the war-torn country, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, Andrei Krasov told Interfax.

Krasov made the announcement during a round table discussion devoted to military medicine. No other details were provided.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke about the success of the Russian operation in Syria. According to him, Moscow's efforts made it possible to defeat terrorism and prevent the threat of a violent change of power in the Arab republic, which would have led to bloodshed and chaos.

Russia became involved in the military operation in Syria in September 2015. The goal of the campaign was to support the government army and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the fight against terrorists.