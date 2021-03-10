Russia launches Iskander missiles at Syrian terrorists

Russia struck terrorists in Syria, having launched a missile attack against them from Iskander complexes deployed at Khmeimim airbase, Avia.pro website reports with reference to the British Syrian Monitoring Center for Human Rights (SOHR). However, Russia has not confirmed the information yet.

The attack, combined with two other strikes with the use of Tochka-U missile systems of the Syrian Armed Forces, targeted militant groups near the Syrian-Turkish border.

According to SOHR, the attack serves as a warning to the Turkish authorities: if Turkey-controlled forces start escalating the crisis in Syria, the Russian troops will be prepared to strike any targets almost anywhere in the country.

Russia struck the positions of the terrorists from a distance of 250 kilometers. If necessary, the Iskander missile system is capable of hitting targets at distances of up to 500 kilometers. Even though Moscow has not released any comments on the recent attacks, the use of Iskander systems in Syria is legitimate.

Iskander missile systems are mobile short-range ballistic missile system. The Iskander has several different conventional warheads, including a cluster munitions warhead, a fuel-air explosive enhanced-blast warhead, a high explosive-fragmentation warhead, an earth penetrator for bunker busting and an electromagnetic pulse device for anti-radar missions. The missile can also carry nuclear warheads.