Ukrainian Armed Forces start shelling Donbass again

On March 19, fighting started between servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Luhansk, former official representative of the People's Militia of the People's Republic of Luhansk, Andrei Marochko said.

The parties use small arms and grenade launchers.

Local residents report on social networks that many bullets ricochet off the walls of their houses. There is a school in the shelling zone.

On February 12, Alexei Arestovich, the speaker of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), admitted that the Ukrainian military were going to open fire on the enemy in Donbas despite the ceasefire. At the same time, Ukraine could not initiate the actual cancellation of the ceasefire, he added as this could cause "an impartial reaction on the part of the world community."

On July 27, 2020, an indefinite ceasefire was declared in the Donbass. The ceasefire was agreed within the framework of the TCG by representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE. This became the 21st attempt to abide by the ceasefire agreement.

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after Russia reunited with the Crimea in March 2014. In April of the same year, a conflict broke out in the Donbass, when parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence. Kiev tried to return the territories by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of both the Crimea and the Donbass. The Kremlin rejects the accusations.