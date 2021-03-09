World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

20 Turkish UAVs attack one Russian Pantsir-C1 in Syria's Idlib

World » Asia » Syria

Turkey's unmanned aerial vehicles Bayraktar carried out a massive attack on the Russian-made Pantsir-C1 missile complex, which is in service with the Syrian army, Soha publication reports.

20 Turkish UAVs attack one Russian Pantsir-C1 in Syria's Idlib

According to the publication, as many as 20 Turkish attack drones at a time took part in the attack against the air defense missile system. They fired several dozens of missiles at the Pantsir-C1 system deployed in the Syrian province of Idlib, but failed to destroy it.

One of the shells exploded near the air defense missile system and slightly damaged it, but the Russian military could soon repair the system.

Turkish military expert Enes Kai, who was quoted by Soha, said that the Syrians made a number of mistakes in repelling the attack.

According to him, Pantsir operators could have destroyed the Turkish drones before they approached the distance, from which they were able to launch missiles at Syrian targets.

It was not specified when exactly the Turkish military carried out the attack on the positions of the Syrian army.

It is worthy of note  that a February report from the NATO Joint Air Power Competence Center (JAPCC) called the Russian Pantsir an ideal weapon against military UAVs. The document also paid special attention to how Turkey reacted to the elimination of just one active Syrian Pantsir in Idlib as part of its Operation Spring Shield. The destruction of the missile complex was an important aspect "for achieving the goals of the entire operation."

Last materials
Goodbye Dr. Seuss: Let’s Erase the Past with Revolutionary Zeal
Diplomatic Immunity, American-Style
March 8: International Women's Day calls for more women in leadership
The West vs. Russia: Churchill's 'Iron Curtain' speech as relevant as ever
USSR's B-12 jumbo helicopter stunned Le Bourget in 1971
HO HO HO Joe Biden
WHO predicts the end of COVID-19 pandemic
The whole world increases defense budgets despite the pandemic
Why does the USA abandon military interventions policy?
A vision on the future
Popular
Columnists
Diplomatic Immunity, American-Style

Then more recently we had the case of Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American employed at a UK consulate, who was formally charged in the death of British teenager Harry Dunn

Diplomatic Immunity, American-Style
Goodbye Dr. Seuss: Let’s Erase the Past with Revolutionary Zeal
Columnists
Goodbye Dr. Seuss: Let’s Erase the Past with Revolutionary Zeal
Columnists
March 8: International Women's Day calls for more women in leadership
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
20 Turkish UAVs attack one Russian Pantsir-C1 in Syria's Idlib
John Stanton Goodbye Dr. Seuss: Let’s Erase the Past with Revolutionary Zeal John Stanton Larry Romanoff Diplomatic Immunity, American-Style Larry Romanoff Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey March 8: International Women's Day calls for more women in leadership Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy