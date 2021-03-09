20 Turkish UAVs attack one Russian Pantsir-C1 in Syria's Idlib

Turkey's unmanned aerial vehicles Bayraktar carried out a massive attack on the Russian-made Pantsir-C1 missile complex, which is in service with the Syrian army, Soha publication reports.

According to the publication, as many as 20 Turkish attack drones at a time took part in the attack against the air defense missile system. They fired several dozens of missiles at the Pantsir-C1 system deployed in the Syrian province of Idlib, but failed to destroy it.

One of the shells exploded near the air defense missile system and slightly damaged it, but the Russian military could soon repair the system.

Turkish military expert Enes Kai, who was quoted by Soha, said that the Syrians made a number of mistakes in repelling the attack.

According to him, Pantsir operators could have destroyed the Turkish drones before they approached the distance, from which they were able to launch missiles at Syrian targets.

It was not specified when exactly the Turkish military carried out the attack on the positions of the Syrian army.

It is worthy of note that a February report from the NATO Joint Air Power Competence Center (JAPCC) called the Russian Pantsir an ideal weapon against military UAVs. The document also paid special attention to how Turkey reacted to the elimination of just one active Syrian Pantsir in Idlib as part of its Operation Spring Shield. The destruction of the missile complex was an important aspect "for achieving the goals of the entire operation."