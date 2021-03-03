World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
About 89 percent of patients connected to ventilators died in Ukraine as a result of the coronavirus infection, a study by the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine said. The researchers who conducted the study analyzed the period from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to March 1, 2021.

The document notes that the average hospital mortality rate for the entire observation period was almost 17 percent: more than 26,000 out of nearly 154,000 hospitalized patients died. Mortality among patients in intensive care units was almost 77 percent (more than 12,600 out of 16,600 died).

The worst statistics is related to patients connected to ventilators: more than 88 percent of them died (about 7,500 deaths for 8,500 patients).

According to the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, the overall mortality rate of all new cases of coronavirus infection has reached 2.8 percent and continues to grow. As for the so-called excess mortality associated with COVID-19, coronavirus killed nearly 60,000 Ukrainians in 2020.

Over the past day, 7,235 new cases of coronavirus and 185 deaths were reported in Ukraine. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, coronavirus has been confirmed in 1 million 364 thousand 705 people, 26,397 people have died.

Ukraine announces third wave of COVID-19

On Wednesday, March 3, Ukraine announced the possible start of the third wave of COVID-19. The growth in the number of new reported cases has accelerated and even exceeded the numbers recorded in the autumn wave of coronavirus infection.

Number of new COVID-19 cases in Rsusia declines

In Russia, the number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has gained 10,565 in the last 24 hours, which became the minimum since October 4, representatives of operational headquarters to combat the spread of the disease.

In relative terms, the increase amounted to 0.25 percent. As many as 14,966 patients have recovered in one day, and the share of those who were discharged from hospitals increased to 89.9% of the total number of those infected.

The number of deaths per day increased by 441; over the entire period, 86,896 patients died. Conditional mortality currently amounts to 2.04 percent.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that as long as the rate of vaccination is maintained at the current level, then the level of collective immunity to coronavirus in 60 percent of the Russian population, which is required to lift restrictions completely, can be formed by August of this year.

