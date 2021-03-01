Yulia Tymoshenko comments on her new image

Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party of Ukraine, commented on rumors about changes in her appearance, the Tabloid website reports.

"I want to calm all your viewers down, I was just able to rest for 30 days," Tymoshenko told the Kiev.Live TV channel.

According to the former Prime Minister of Ukraine, she managed to have some time off with her family during the New Year holidays.

"Perhaps it had a little effect on the look. But, as you can see, the effect is ending because the pace of work is too high," she added.

Plastic surgeon Sergei Derbak believes that Tymoshenko, 60, has had quite a number of surgeries.

"Looking at Yulia's face, it is clear that she's had a facelift, blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery) and contouring," the plastic surgeon said in an interview with the publication. He also said that Tymoshenko had fillers injected into her cheekbones.

In January it was reported that Yulia Tymoshenko changed her image. She appeared at the meeting of the Conciliation Council of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in a new look. Many also noticed that she is no longer wearing glasses in public.