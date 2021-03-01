World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Yulia Tymoshenko comments on her new image

World » Former USSR » Ukraine

Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party of Ukraine, commented on rumors about changes in her appearance, the Tabloid website reports.

Yulia Tymoshenko comments on her new image

"I want to calm all your viewers down, I was just able to rest for 30 days," Tymoshenko told the Kiev.Live TV channel.

According to the former Prime Minister of Ukraine, she managed to have some time off with her family during the New Year holidays.

"Perhaps it had a little effect on the look. But, as you can see, the effect is ending because the pace of work is too high," she added.

Plastic surgeon Sergei Derbak believes that Tymoshenko, 60, has had quite a number of surgeries.

"Looking at Yulia's face, it is clear that she's had a facelift, blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery) and contouring," the plastic surgeon said in an interview with the publication. He also said that Tymoshenko had fillers injected into her cheekbones.

In January it was reported that Yulia Tymoshenko changed her image. She appeared at the meeting of the Conciliation Council of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in a new look. Many also noticed that she is no longer wearing glasses in public.

Last materials
Russia readies to test direct-acting drug against COVID-19 in humans
The Message of Judas and the Black Messiah
The power in rejecting
Kremlin responds to Biden's 'Crimea is Ukraine' statement
USA wants to snatch keys to Africa away from Russia
Joe Biden leaves no hope for building cooperation with Russia
Japan prepared to attack foreign ships near Senkaku Islands
Biden administration chooses to strike Syria first
Ukrainian President Zelensky addresses Russia
KGB general says why Lee Harvey Oswald did not kill John F. Kennedy
Popular
News from the Kremlin
Kremlin responds to Biden's 'Crimea is Ukraine' statement

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to US President Joe Biden's recent statement, in which he refused to recognize Crimea as Russia

Kremlin responds to Biden's 'Crimea is Ukraine' statement
The Message of Judas and the Black Messiah
Columnists
The Message of Judas and the Black Messiah
Family
The power in rejecting
Health
Russia readies to test direct-acting drug against COVID-19 in humans
David R. Hoffman The Message of Judas and the Black Messiah David R. Hoffman Romer Cherubim The power in rejecting Romer Cherubim Alexander Shtorm USA wants to snatch keys to Africa away from Russia Alexander Shtorm
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy