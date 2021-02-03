Russia to showcase over 200 models of military arms at Aero India 2021

During the International Aerospace Exhibition Aero India 2021, Russia will present more than 200 types of military hardware and weapons.

According to rossaprimavera.ru, 78 companies from 14 countries of the world will take part in the show. Russia will be represented by such corporations as Rosoboronexport, Almaz-Antey, Russian Helicopters, Remdizel, United Motor Corporation and Shvabe.

As for the equipment of the Russian exposition, the event will demonstrate Su-57E, Su-35, MiG-35D fighter jets, the MiG-35D aircraft, Repelent anti-drones system, the Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A (E) military transport aircraft and other state-of-the-art developments in the field of weapons.

India remains the largest buyer of Russian arms and is believed to retain this status in the foreseeable future. India and other countries of Southeast Asia are mostly interested in Russian military aircraft, air defense systems and armored vehicles.

India operates Russian-made Su-30MKI and MiG-29 fighters, military transport helicopters Mi-17, T-90 tanks and Project 877 diesel-electric submarines. By 2024-2025, New Delhi will receive five regiments of the S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft system that India ordered from the Russian Federation.