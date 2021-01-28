World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Japan to build missile to strike Russia

World » Asia

Japan intends to build a missile, which, if necessary, could strike Russia.

The Japanese government plans to increase the range of the Type 12 Khitonisiki missile, RIA Novosti reports with reference to Japanese publication Mainichi Shimbun.

Currently, the missile is capable of hitting targets within the range of up to 200 kilometers. It is assumed that when modernised, the missile will be able to cover distances of up to 900, and then 1,500 kilometers. In addition, Japanese engineers will make the modernised missile invisible to enemy radars.

Once the upgrades are complete, the missiles are to be deployed at US bases in Asia so that they could reach targets in Russia, China and North Korea.

Last materials
Japan to build missile to strike Russia
Murderers in black robes
American Political & Military Leaders are Criminally Insane
Why Europe should buy Sputnik V from Russia, like Hungary did
Police search Navalny's headquarters and his associates' apartments
'Putin's palace' owned by entrepreneurs, Kremlin says
China will not tolerate any economic attacks, Xi warns Biden
After Trump: And now what?
There is no other platform: Putin to speak at Davos Forum
Russia builds new MiG-41 interceptor for combat space missions
Popular
Columnists
American Political & Military Leaders are Criminally Insane

American Presidents, Vice-Presidents, Secretaries of State, Defense Secretaries, White House staff, and many Senators and Congressmen display many or most of the traits of criminal psychopaths and mass murderers

American Political & Military Leaders are Criminally Insane
Why Europe should buy Sputnik V from Russia, like Hungary did
Europe
Why Europe should buy Sputnik V from Russia, like Hungary did
Politics
Police search Navalny's headquarters and his associates' apartments
Columnists
Murderers in black robes
David R. Hoffman Murderers in black robes David R. Hoffman Larry Romanoff American Political & Military Leaders are Criminally Insane Larry Romanoff Lyuba Lulko Why Europe should buy Sputnik V from Russia, like Hungary did Lyuba Lulko
Comments
American Political & Military Leaders are Criminally Insane
Portugal: President Rebelo de Sousa re-elected
After Trump: And now what?
American Political & Military Leaders are Criminally Insane
American Political & Military Leaders are Criminally Insane
Europe loses confidence in USA, sees China as new world leader
American Political & Military Leaders are Criminally Insane
American Political & Military Leaders are Criminally Insane
American Political & Military Leaders are Criminally Insane
American Political & Military Leaders are Criminally Insane
American Political & Military Leaders are Criminally Insane
American Political & Military Leaders are Criminally Insane
Biden's Inaugural Address: An Exercise in Mass Deception
After Trump: And now what?
Portugal: President Rebelo de Sousa re-elected
Portugal: President Rebelo de Sousa re-elected
Portugal: President Rebelo de Sousa re-elected
Portugal: President Rebelo de Sousa re-elected
Portugal: President Rebelo de Sousa re-elected
Criminal idiocy: The see-through filth which is US foreign policy
Portugal: President Rebelo de Sousa re-elected
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy