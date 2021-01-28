Japan to build missile to strike Russia

Japan intends to build a missile, which, if necessary, could strike Russia.

The Japanese government plans to increase the range of the Type 12 Khitonisiki missile, RIA Novosti reports with reference to Japanese publication Mainichi Shimbun.

Currently, the missile is capable of hitting targets within the range of up to 200 kilometers. It is assumed that when modernised, the missile will be able to cover distances of up to 900, and then 1,500 kilometers. In addition, Japanese engineers will make the modernised missile invisible to enemy radars.

Once the upgrades are complete, the missiles are to be deployed at US bases in Asia so that they could reach targets in Russia, China and North Korea.