EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia warns it will attack foreign warships should they misbehave in Black Sea

World » Europe

Russia may attack should another incident similar to the one with British destroyer HMS Defender occur in the Black Sea, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov said. 

Russia warns it will attack foreign warships should they misbehave in Black Sea

The diplomat stressed that Russia may decide to use force against the violator of the state border.

“We are ready to repel any adventurer, but we warn you that it is best to leave the Black Sea peaceful and not to heat up revanchist sentiments, which most of the Ukrainian administration is plagued with," Ryabkov said. 

The UK committed the provocation because it was used to "indulge" Ukraine, the official said. The United States and other NATO countries are acting similarly, which is evidenced by See Breeze 2021 exercise, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said.

The situation in the Black Sea region escalated after British destroyer HMS Defender crossed the Russian border on June 23 and entered three kilometres into Russian territorial waters near Cape Fiolent in the Black Sea. According to the Russian military, the ship was warned about the use of weapons in the event of the border transgression. The Russian border patrol ship fired warning shots twice, the Su-24M dropped warning bombs along the path of the destroyer. After that, the Defender left the Russian waters. The incident was called a challenge to Russia from NATO and part of the alliance's strategy.

The British Ministry of Defense later said that the destroyer was making "an innocent passage" in the territorial waters of Ukraine in accordance with international law, and that Russia did not fire warning shots. However, the BBC journalist Jonathan Beale, who was allegedly on board, heard the sound of the shots.

HMS Defender incident
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
An-26 crashes into rock in Kamchatka, all 28 on board reported dead
Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus is two-faced 'ally' but Putin wants only one
Putin highly concerned after US pulls out troops from Afghanistan
Russian food chain store apologises for advertising LGBT people
Europe's largest vaccination station opens in Moscow
USA loses all of its erstwhile influence in Latin America
Russia get all of its Black Sea fleet involved to monitor Sea Breeze 2021
USSR's Soyuz-11 disaster: 'Get some cognac ready for tomorrow!'
Nikita Khrushchev begged Stalin not to execute his son
Russian porn star commits suicide
Popular
Former USSR
Putin highly concerned after US pulls out troops from Afghanistan

Moscow is prepared to provide both bilateral support and assistance to Tajikistan within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) due to the escalating crisis on the border with Afghanistan

Putin highly concerned after US pulls out troops from Afghanistan
Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus is two-faced 'ally' but Putin wants only one
Former USSR
Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus is two-faced 'ally' but Putin wants only one
Real life stories
Russian food chain store apologises for advertising LGBT people
Health
Europe's largest vaccination station opens in Moscow
Lyuba Lulko Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus is two-faced 'ally' but Putin wants only one Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov USSR's Soyuz-11 disaster: 'Get some cognac ready for tomorrow!' Dmitry Sudakov Andrey Mihayloff Nikita Khrushchev begged Stalin not to execute his son Andrey Mihayloff
An-26 crashes into rock in Kamchatka, all 28 on board reported dead
Disasters, catastrophes
An-26 crashes into rock in Kamchatka, all 28 on board reported dead
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy