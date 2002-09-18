EN RU FR PT
Russia lashes British military attache for HMS Defender incident

The British military attaché in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Defense Ministry after the Russian military opened warning fire on the British destroyer HMS Defender, which violated the border in the Black Sea, TASS reports. 

"Due to the violation of the state border of the Russian Federation by the British Navy destroyer, the Defense Attaché at the British Embassy in Moscow has been summoned to the Russian Defense Ministry," the department said.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defence Ministry said that a British destroyer violated the border near Cape Fiolent in Crimea and did not respond to warnings. A Russian patrol ship was forced to open warning fire on the British destroyer. In addition, the Su-24M bomber dropped several bombs in front of the intruder.

HMS Defender entered the Black Sea in mid-June along with the Dutch frigate Evertsen. Prior to that, the destroyer was staying in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea as part of the British aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth group.

"The forces of the Black Sea Fleet started monitoring the actions of HMS Defender of the British Navy and the Everton frigate of the Navy of the Netherlands," the National Defense Control Center of Russia said on June 14.

  • HMS Defender is one of six guided missile air defense destroyers built for the British Navy.
  • She entered the British Navy in 2013.
  • The Defender's armament is based on the PAAMS anti-aircraft missile system, designed to defend ship formations from attacks with the use of missiles, including supersonic ones.
  • In addition, the destroyer carries a 114-mm cannon and several anti-aircraft guns.
  • The ship is also capable of carrying a company of marines.
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
