Joe Biden gets rid of Trump's Diet Coke button in the Oval Office

World » Americas

During the first full day as the 46th President of the United States, one of the first things that Joe Biden did was getting rid of the red button that Donald Trump pushed to get a glass of Diet Coke, Buzzfeed reports.

This may raise eyebrows, but when Donald Trump was president, he had a red button placed on his Oval Office desk. When he would push the button, a White House staffer would bring him a fresh can of Diet Coke.

According to The New York Times, Trump would drink about 12 cans of Diet Coke every day. A butler would bring Trump his Diet Coke on a silver platter.

As one can notice from the recent photos of Joe Biden sitting at the Oval Office desk, the red button is gone.

Having taken office, Joe Biden signed a number of documents overturning high-profile decisions of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

First off, Biden signed a decree that brings the USA back to the World Health Organization. Trump said last summer that the United States was pulling out from the WHO, because the organization had allegedly hidden the scale of the coronavirus pandemic in the interests of China.

In addition, the United States, by Biden's decision, is returning to the Paris Climate Agreement. The United States will officially join the agreement again on February 19, the UN said.

Biden also stopped the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico and canceled the emergency regime on the border. The new president also signed the document on the abolition of restrictions that barred representatives of a number of countries of the Middle East from entering the United States.

During his election campaign, Biden promised to annul all of those Trump decrees and normalize USA's participation in international agreements.

